EU calls on Transnistria to accept Moldovan aid after Russian gas supplies stop

The European Commission has called on the authorities of the separatist region of Transnistria in Moldova to stop blocking the supply of alternative sources of gas after the cessation of supplies by Russia's Gazprom.

The EU urges Transnistria not to refuse assistance from Moldova

According to the European Commission, the Moldovan government offered Transnistria humanitarian and energy assistance, but the local authorities refused to accept it.

"We call on Tiraspol to cooperate with Chisinau to resolve the situation in the interests of local residents," said Anita Hipper, spokesperson for the European Commission for Foreign Affairs .

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recea accused Russia of provoking an energy and security crisis in the region, noting that Moscow had cut off gas supplies to territories under separatist control, in particular due to the deployment of illegal military units there.

Russia refused to export natural gas to Transnistria via alternative routes, trying to create additional tension on the eve of parliamentary elections in Moldova, Recan noted.

Due to the gas crisis in Transnistria, the duration of power outages has significantly increased — there will be no power for four hours.

Dorin Recan also expressed the opinion that the current energy crisis could be the beginning of the end of the self-proclaimed independence of Transnistria.

Chisinau told how it offered help to Transnistria

According to the State Secretary, last month the Ministry of Energy contacted Tiraspoltransgaz and offered an alternative in the event of a cessation of Russian gas supplies.

Konstantin Borosan noted that it was possible to purchase it on the Romanian stock exchange.

Moreover, he added that on January 2, Moldovagaz and Energocom proposed a mechanism for purchasing gas on regional markets.

It is also indicated that Moldovan GRES, which is the main electricity generation enterprise in Transnistria, was offered to process gas purchased by Energocom into electricity.