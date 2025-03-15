Ceasefire. Germany warns of Putin's new tactics
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ceasefire. Germany warns of Putin's new tactics

Putin is in no hurry to cease fire on the front
Читати українською
Source:  DW

According to German diplomats, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently using delaying tactics against Ukraine after receiving a ceasefire proposal.

Points of attention

  • It is emphasized that concrete actions, not just statements, are necessary from Putin to demonstrate a genuine interest in peace talks.
  • Diplomatic sources warn against complacency and stress the importance of verifying Putin's intentions before committing to any agreements.

Putin is in no hurry to cease fire on the front

The German Foreign Ministry has issued an important warning to the international community.

Representatives of the diplomatic department emphasize that they are skeptical of the statements and promises of the Russian dictator.

At best, we can talk about delaying tactics regarding the ceasefire, if there are such conditions and caveats, diplomats emphasize.

As the German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman notes, it is first necessary to understand "whether there is a serious interest in working towards a lasting ceasefire and settlement."

British leader Keir Starmer also made a statement on this matter.

We cannot allow President Putin to play games with President Trump's deal.

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer

Prime Minister of Great Britain

In his opinion, official Moscow's total ignoring of US President Donald Trump's proposal for a ceasefire only demonstrates that Putin is not in the mood for peace.

"If Russia finally sits down at the negotiating table, then we must be prepared to monitor the ceasefire to make sure that it is a serious and lasting peace, and if not, then we must exert all our strength to increase economic pressure on Russia," Starmer said.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ceasefire. Trump announced an important day
Trump made a new statement on the ceasefire
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine attacked 11 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of March 15, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Elon Musk is obstructing the rescue of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia
Musk continues to undermine US policy and support for Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?