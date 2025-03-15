Ceasefire. Germany warns of Putin's new tactics

According to German diplomats, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently using delaying tactics against Ukraine after receiving a ceasefire proposal.

Putin is in no hurry to cease fire on the front

The German Foreign Ministry has issued an important warning to the international community.

Representatives of the diplomatic department emphasize that they are skeptical of the statements and promises of the Russian dictator.

At best, we can talk about delaying tactics regarding the ceasefire, if there are such conditions and caveats, diplomats emphasize. Share

As the German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman notes, it is first necessary to understand "whether there is a serious interest in working towards a lasting ceasefire and settlement."

British leader Keir Starmer also made a statement on this matter.

We cannot allow President Putin to play games with President Trump's deal. Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Great Britain

In his opinion, official Moscow's total ignoring of US President Donald Trump's proposal for a ceasefire only demonstrates that Putin is not in the mood for peace.