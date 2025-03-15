According to German diplomats, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently using delaying tactics against Ukraine after receiving a ceasefire proposal.
Points of attention
- It is emphasized that concrete actions, not just statements, are necessary from Putin to demonstrate a genuine interest in peace talks.
- Diplomatic sources warn against complacency and stress the importance of verifying Putin's intentions before committing to any agreements.
Putin is in no hurry to cease fire on the front
The German Foreign Ministry has issued an important warning to the international community.
Representatives of the diplomatic department emphasize that they are skeptical of the statements and promises of the Russian dictator.
As the German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman notes, it is first necessary to understand "whether there is a serious interest in working towards a lasting ceasefire and settlement."
British leader Keir Starmer also made a statement on this matter.
In his opinion, official Moscow's total ignoring of US President Donald Trump's proposal for a ceasefire only demonstrates that Putin is not in the mood for peace.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-