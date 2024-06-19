Denmark announces new military aid package to Ukraine: details

Denmark announced the 19th aid package to Ukraine, worth almost €161 million. This money will support the country's defence industry, purchase equipment for F-16 fighters, and produce military equipment in the short and long term.

The new aid package for Ukraine from Denmark involves the conclusion of several various agreements with partners regarding purchases and transfers from the Union's defence industry. Among other things, Ukraine is expected to receive more equipment to support the F-16 aircraft transferred by Denmark.

According to Trolls Lund Poulsen, head of the Danish Ministry of Defence, the latest aid package helps his country provide "the maximum possible support for the needs of Ukraine on the battlefield here and now."

But we also have Denmark's commitment to guarantee security and support Ukraine in the next 10 years. That is why we created the Danish model of support through the Ukrainian defense industry, which will help to increase the Ukrainian production of military equipment in the short and long term, Poulsen said.

Denmark will invest in the production of Ukrainian weapons — a corresponding agreement was signed between the countries' defence ministers.

Within the framework of the 23rd meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov, discussed the situation with the Minister of Defense of Denmark, Troels Lund Poulsen, and the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kaisa Ollongren.

Denmark and Ukraine signed a memorandum on purchasing weapons and equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers.

This was announced by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov.

This is a big step, as Denmark has become the first foreign NATO country that will invest its funds in the production of weapons on the territory of Ukraine, he said.

The Netherlands also agreed on cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands to support the Ukrainian defence and industrial complex.