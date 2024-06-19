Denmark announces new military aid package to Ukraine: details

Denmark announced the 19th aid package to Ukraine, worth almost €161 million. This money will support the country's defence industry, purchase equipment for F-16 fighters, and produce military equipment in the short and long term.
Points of attention
- Denmark announced the 19th aid package to Ukraine for €161 million to support the country's defence industry.
- The new aid package provides for the conclusion of agreements on the purchase of equipment for military equipment and the provision of support to Ukrainian production.
- Denmark will invest in the production of Ukrainian weapons, a major step forward in the countries' cooperation.
- The Ukrainian Minister of Defense signed a memorandum with Denmark and the Netherlands regarding the purchase of weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers.
- Cooperation between the countries aims to support the region's Ukrainian defence-industrial complex and security.
Denmark announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine
The new aid package for Ukraine from Denmark involves the conclusion of several various agreements with partners regarding purchases and transfers from the Union's defence industry. Among other things, Ukraine is expected to receive more equipment to support the F-16 aircraft transferred by Denmark.
According to Trolls Lund Poulsen, head of the Danish Ministry of Defence, the latest aid package helps his country provide "the maximum possible support for the needs of Ukraine on the battlefield here and now."
Denmark will invest in the production of Ukrainian weapons
Denmark will invest in the production of Ukrainian weapons — a corresponding agreement was signed between the countries' defence ministers.
Within the framework of the 23rd meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov, discussed the situation with the Minister of Defense of Denmark, Troels Lund Poulsen, and the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kaisa Ollongren.
Denmark and Ukraine signed a memorandum on purchasing weapons and equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers.
This was announced by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov.
The Netherlands also agreed on cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands to support the Ukrainian defence and industrial complex.
