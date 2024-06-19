Denmark announces new military aid package to Ukraine: details
Category
World
Publication date

Denmark announces new military aid package to Ukraine: details

Ministry of Defense of Denmark
Denmark
Читати українською

Denmark announced the 19th aid package to Ukraine, worth almost €161 million. This money will support the country's defence industry, purchase equipment for F-16 fighters, and produce military equipment in the short and long term.

Points of attention

  • Denmark announced the 19th aid package to Ukraine for €161 million to support the country's defence industry.
  • The new aid package provides for the conclusion of agreements on the purchase of equipment for military equipment and the provision of support to Ukrainian production.
  • Denmark will invest in the production of Ukrainian weapons, a major step forward in the countries' cooperation.
  • The Ukrainian Minister of Defense signed a memorandum with Denmark and the Netherlands regarding the purchase of weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers.
  • Cooperation between the countries aims to support the region's Ukrainian defence-industrial complex and security.

Denmark announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine

The new aid package for Ukraine from Denmark involves the conclusion of several various agreements with partners regarding purchases and transfers from the Union's defence industry. Among other things, Ukraine is expected to receive more equipment to support the F-16 aircraft transferred by Denmark.

According to Trolls Lund Poulsen, head of the Danish Ministry of Defence, the latest aid package helps his country provide "the maximum possible support for the needs of Ukraine on the battlefield here and now."

But we also have Denmark's commitment to guarantee security and support Ukraine in the next 10 years. That is why we created the Danish model of support through the Ukrainian defense industry, which will help to increase the Ukrainian production of military equipment in the short and long term, Poulsen said.

Denmark will invest in the production of Ukrainian weapons

Denmark will invest in the production of Ukrainian weapons — a corresponding agreement was signed between the countries' defence ministers.

Within the framework of the 23rd meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov, discussed the situation with the Minister of Defense of Denmark, Troels Lund Poulsen, and the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kaisa Ollongren.

Denmark and Ukraine signed a memorandum on purchasing weapons and equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers.

This was announced by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov.

This is a big step, as Denmark has become the first foreign NATO country that will invest its funds in the production of weapons on the territory of Ukraine, he said.

The Netherlands also agreed on cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands to support the Ukrainian defence and industrial complex.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Denmark allocates €750 million of military aid to Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Denmark
Denmark
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Denmark confirmed Ukraine's permission to strike Russia with Danish-supplied weapons
European Comission
Self-propelled howitzer
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Denmark starts investing in Ukraine's weapons production: details
Rustem Umerov
Rustem Umierov

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?