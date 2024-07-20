Watch: AFU drone operators eliminate Russian Mlava sell-propelled howitzer

For the first time, the new 2C43 "Malva" wheeled self-propelled howitzer of the Russian occupation forces was seen on the battlefield at the beginning of this summer.

How the Ukrainian Armed Forces are hunting the Russian "Malva"

Yuriy Fedorenko, the commander of the Achilles unmanned aerial systems strike battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, published a video on his social networks of how one of the FPV drone crews hit the newest Russian wheeled self-propelled howitzer "Malva".

It is noted that a Russian self-propelled gun was hunted down in the Kharkiv region, in the direction of Lyptsi-Hlyboke, and damage to an enemy vehicle is reported. The footage shows the use of an FPV drone with automatic homing.

This is not the first time in recent times that this Russian self-propelled howitzer will receive damage; in particular, photos of the Malvs, which was hit by an M30A1 missile with tungsten balls, have recently appeared - this was the first time that damage to this new enemy self-propelled gun was recorded. Unfortunately, the car was not destroyed and required repair.

What is known about the "Malva" howitzer?

For the first time, the Russian 2S43 "Malva" self-propelled howitzer was recorded on the battlefield in June of this year, one of our reconnai. Onee UAVs spotted it in the territory of the Belgorod region.

This wheeled self-propelled howitzer is actually positioned as an "analogue" of the French CAESAR. It has a declared range of 24.5 km, a combat weight of 32 tons and an ammunition stock of 30 shells. Created on the basis of the BAZ-6010-027 chassis with a 152-mm 2A64 gun.

It is also known that the Russian Federation started work on a longer-range version of this self-propelled howitzer as early as 2023; before that, the machine was criticized for being inferior in range to Western artillery systems.