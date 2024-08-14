He cut his nails and went crazy. A veteran of "Aidaru" on the attitude of civilians to veterans of the Armed Forces

Veteran of the 24th "Aidar" battalion Stanislav Dekhtyar with the call sign "Vinegar" in an interview with Online.UA noted that Ukrainians have not yet realized the scale of the problem in our society, which is related to war veterans.

A culture of treating veterans has not yet been formed in Ukraine

According to the defender, he is quite often annoyed by people's behavior that goes beyond what is allowed.

For example, these are cases when others try to impose their "help", ignoring the veteran's words that he does not need it at the moment.

And people on the streets can just come up and start talking to you. And you don't want to communicate with them. Why should I tell random passers-by about my life? If I need help, I will, of course, ask someone: bring me coffee, hold the door for me, lend a tentative hand, or something else. Because Lviv is actually not a very inclusive city: cobblestones, curbs, slippery cobblestones. But if I need help, I will ask for it myself, I will tell about it myself. If I say "no", it means "no". Stanislav "Vinegar" Dekhtyar Veteran of the 24th "Aidar" battalion

According to Dekhtyar, children always react best, because they are very sincere in their feelings and emotions and never hide them. If children are really interested, they approach and ask.

In addition, the veteran notes that an interesting tradition has already formed between soldiers with amputations: even if they see each other for the first time in their lives, they still greet each other.

How humor helps to communicate with tactless people

When we were in Galicia in the rehabilitation center, we sat on the street with the boys, drank coffee, smoked. At the same time, the ambulance arrived — the boys were simply transported from hospitals to us for rehabilitation. We always asked the drivers when they would start bringing normal ones — whole. She's a bit of a bitch, but it's normal, — Dekhtyar jokingly notes. Share

Since there are a lot of tactless people in Ukraine, quite often you have to answer them with humor.

The veteran realizes that it is not disrespectful — civilians simply do not realize the magnitude of the problem that is connected to veterans in our society.

I used to have a cool excuse: I always said that I cut my nails and went crazy. It works great with people. Share

Stanislav reminds Ukrainians that there is an inclusive dictionary that will eventually help to understand how to correctly call people: a person with a disability, or a person with limited opportunities, or a person who is inclusive.