Fedorov for the first time announced the cost of the Ukrainian missile-drone "Palianytsia"

According to Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation, the cost of developing the unique Ukrainian missile-drone “Palianytsia” is less than 1 million dollars.

Fedorov revealed new details about "Palianytsia”

According to the minister, the new Ukrainian development will change the rules of the game, because this drone missile will strike where Russia does not expect it.

Despite this, Mykhailo Fedorov did not want to name the range or current deliveries, citing security considerations.

Despite this, he added that he will participate in projects on the development of domestic missiles from the end of 2022.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that new weapons were a long-term goal of Ukraine.

According to one of the specialists who helped create "Palianytsia”, he emphasized that this is "absolutely new development, from scratch", which began about 18 months ago.

This is not a continuation of the old Soviet project, he emphasized.

The expert, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also added that the rocket has a solid-fuel booster that accelerates it, followed by a jet engine.

The role of the private sector in weapons development

According to Fedorov, each “Palianytsia” rocket-drone currently costs less than $1 million.

Developers are constantly turning to the private sector to further reduce production costs.

The minister does not hide that it is the private market that generates solutions incredibly quickly.

What is important to understand is that in 2024, private companies became the main suppliers of drones for the Ukrainian army, including those that carry out powerful strikes on the territory of Russia.

It is also about underwater drones, which have successfully attacked the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation many times.

All types of missiles will be available in Ukraine. If we have such a weapon, we will feel more independent and confident, Fedorov stressed.

According to the minister, Russia's huge size can also be its vulnerability.