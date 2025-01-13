General Staff: there were 40 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army in the Pokrovsk direction

The enemy does not stop trying to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine. Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 94 times. It is most active in the Pokrov direction.

Current situation on the front on January 13

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/13/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian artillery shelling affected the border areas of Sumy Oblast, in particular the settlements of Mezenivka, Porozok, Baranivka, and Ryasne.

The enemy twice attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction near the settlements of Lozova and Dvorichna, both clashes are ongoing to this day.

In the Lymansky direction, enemy units continue to attack in the areas of the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Zeleny Gay, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Zarichne, and Terny. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled nine enemy attacks in this direction, and another clash is currently ongoing.

Our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the Belogorivka area in the Seversky direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked 11 times in the area of Chasov Yar and Stupochok, and five more clashes are still ongoing.

Currently, there have been 12 enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction. The enemy attacked in the areas of Bila Hora, Krymske and Toretsk. Our defenders are giving a worthy rebuff, one battle is currently underway.

The hottest today is in the Pokrovsky direction : since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already launched 40 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Baranivka, Zelene Pole, Elizavetivka, Tarasivka, Nova Poltava, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Myrnograd, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Udachne, Novovasylivka, Uspenivka, Petropavlivka, Novoandreivka, Slovianka, Sribne, Kurakhove and Yantarne. The defense forces, restraining the enemy onslaught, repelled 26 enemy attacks, 14 clashes are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops five times near the settlements of Rozlyv, Vremivka, and Neskuchne, and ten clashes are still ongoing.

In Kursk, our defenders repelled ten attacks by the invaders today, in addition, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropping two guided aerial bombs, and carried out 215 artillery shelling.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,510 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed: