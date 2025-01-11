General Staff: there have been 121 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Since the beginning of January 11, there have been 121 combat clashes on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.

Current situation on the front on January 11

Operational information as of 16:00 11.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, the enemy launched artillery attacks on the settlements of Pokrovka, Sumy region; Yanzhulivka and Bleshnya, Chernihiv region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions in the areas of Golubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zagryzove 13 times during the day, and nine clashes are currently taking place.

In the Lymansky direction, 16 clashes took place near Zeleny Gay, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Terni, Zarechny, Hryhorivka, and in Serebryansky Forest. Two clashes are still ongoing in this direction.

In the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Stupochka in the Kramatorsk direction, 13 clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day, three of which are currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked five times in the Toretsk and Diliivka areas. Our defenders repelled the attacks.

High enemy activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsky direction. Fifty-six times today, combat clashes of varying intensity have begun. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Baranivka, Elizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Zvirovo, Novoandreyevka, Uspenivka, Slovianka and Kostiantynopolske, 46 enemy attacks have been repelled, ten combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions near Novosilka and Velyka Novosilka five times, and launched an airstrike with KABs on Novopol.

In the Dnieper direction, one combat engagement occurred since the beginning of the day. The enemy was unsuccessful.

In Kursk today, our defenders repelled 12 enemy assaults, three of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched three airstrikes on settlements in the region and positions of our defenders, using four anti-aircraft missiles.

Losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

According to the General Staff, 213 clashes with the criminal army of the Russian Federation took place on the front during January 10. Ukrainian military eliminated another 1,570 Russian occupiers.