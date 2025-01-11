According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, 213 clashes with the criminal army of the Russian Federation took place on the front. Ukrainian military eliminated another 1,570 Russian occupiers.

What's happening at the front?

In the Kharkiv region, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of Vovchansk and Starytsy 5 times.

In the direction of Kupyansk, 8 attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation were repelled near Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zagryzove, and Lozova.

In the direction of Lyman in the Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers carried out 39 attacks, unsuccessfully trying to advance near Tverdokhlibovye, Hrekivka, Zeleny Gay, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Terni, and Zarechny.

In the direction of Siversk, the enemy attacked twice unsuccessfully in the area of Belogorivka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, 32 clashes occurred in the areas of Bila Hora, Predtechyny, Chasovy Yar, and Stupochy.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy conducted 5 unsuccessful attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military stopped 72 unsuccessful attempts to attack by Russian occupiers near Novopoltavka, Tarasivka, Baranivka, Myrolyubivka, Elizavetivka, Promynia, Lysivka, Myrnograd, Novy Trud, Zvirovoye, Udachnye, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Novovasylivka, Novoandreivka, Novoelizavetivka, Andriivka, Kurakhovoye, Dachnye, Petropavlivka, Yasynovye and Yantarnye.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Konstantinopol, Zelenivka, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Velyka Novoselka, and Neskuchne 14 times.

In Kurshchyna, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 29 attacks by Russian invaders over the past 24 hours.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

personnel — about 806 thousand 500 (+1 thousand 570) people /,

tanks — 9 thousand 751 (+10) units,

armored combat vehicles — 20 thousand 271 (+18) units,

artillery systems — 21,817 (+28) units,

RSZV — 1 thousand 260 (+0) units,

air defense assets — 1 thousand 42 (+1) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21,958 (+74),

cruise missiles — 3 thousand 17 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 33 thousand 534 (+61) units,

special equipment — 3 thousand 692 (+3)