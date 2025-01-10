General Staff: there have been over 160 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 10.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border settlements continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular, Oleksandrivka, Stara Huta, Esman in Sumy region; Lemishchyne, Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region; Leonivka in Chernihiv region.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked four times near the settlements of Toretsk. Two more clashes are still ongoing.

The defense forces repelled 22 Russian attacks near Bila Hora, Predtechyny, Chasovoye Yar, and Stupochy in the Kramatorsk direction. Nine enemy attacks remained incomplete.

In the Siversky direction , near the settlement of Bilogorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 32 times near the settlements of Tverdokhlibovoe, Hrekivka, Zeleny Gay, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Terny, and Zarichne. Nine enemy attacks remained incomplete.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out eight assault operations near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zagryzove, and Lozova. One engagement ended, and seven more are still ongoing.

Near the settlements of Vovchansk and Starytsia in the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried five times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 49 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Novopoltavka, Myrolyubivka, Elizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnograd, Novyi Trud, Zvirovo, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Novovasylivka, Novoandreivka, Novoelizavetivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove and Yantarne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 30 attacks, 19 clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being specified.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders attacked the positions of our troops 11 times near Konstantinopol, Zelenivka, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Velyka Novoselka, and Neskuchne, and three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched an air strike with unguided missiles near the settlement of Pyatikhatky.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Hulyaipil and Prydniprovsk directions since the beginning of the day.