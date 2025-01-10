General Staff: there have been over 160 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. The Ukrainian defense forces are inflicting significant losses on them in manpower and equipment. In total, 166 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day on January 10.
Current situation on the front on January 10
Operational information as of 16:00 10.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Border settlements continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular, Oleksandrivka, Stara Huta, Esman in Sumy region; Lemishchyne, Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region; Leonivka in Chernihiv region.
Near the settlements of Vovchansk and Starytsia in the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried five times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out eight assault operations near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zagryzove, and Lozova. One engagement ended, and seven more are still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 32 times near the settlements of Tverdokhlibovoe, Hrekivka, Zeleny Gay, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Terny, and Zarichne. Nine enemy attacks remained incomplete.
In the Siversky direction , near the settlement of Bilogorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice.
The defense forces repelled 22 Russian attacks near Bila Hora, Predtechyny, Chasovoye Yar, and Stupochy in the Kramatorsk direction. Nine enemy attacks remained incomplete.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked four times near the settlements of Toretsk. Two more clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 49 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Novopoltavka, Myrolyubivka, Elizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnograd, Novyi Trud, Zvirovo, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Novovasylivka, Novoandreivka, Novoelizavetivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove and Yantarne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 30 attacks, 19 clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being specified.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders attacked the positions of our troops 11 times near Konstantinopol, Zelenivka, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Velyka Novoselka, and Neskuchne, and three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched an air strike with unguided missiles near the settlement of Pyatikhatky.
The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Hulyaipil and Prydniprovsk directions since the beginning of the day.
In the operational zone in Kursk, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 10 attacks by Russian invaders during the day, and eight more attacks are ongoing. The enemy launched over 160 attacks, 14 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
According to the General Staff, 161 clashes took place on the front during January 9. The defense forces eliminated another 1,830 Russian occupiers.
personnel — about 804,930 (+1,830) people,
tanks — 9741 (+10) units,
armored combat vehicles — 20,253 (+32) units,
artillery systems — 21,789 (+24) units,
MLRS — 1260 (+0) units,
air defense systems — 1041 (+3) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 331 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21884 (+71),
cruise missiles — 317 (+3),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 33473 (+86) units,
special equipment — 3689 (+3)
Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck six areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two air defense systems, a command post, and one UAV control post of the Russian invaders, the General Staff added.
