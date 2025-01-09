The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,400 Russian soldiers, 17 tanks and 36 artillery systems

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 803,100 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,430 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9731 (+17) units;

armored combat vehicles — 20,221 (+16) units;

artillery systems — 21,765 (+36) units;

MLRS — 1260 units;

air defense systems — 1038 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 331 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21,813 (+86) units;

cruise missiles — 3014 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 33,387 (+80) units;

special equipment — 3686 (+5) units.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 192 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

In the Kupyansk direction, 12 attacks by the invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Golubivka, Zagryzove, and in the direction of Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times. He tried to penetrate our defenses near Nadiya, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Ivanivka, and Terni.

In the Siversky direction, during the day, the enemy made two attempts to attack the positions of our units in the Bilogorivka area; the attacks were repelled by Ukrainian units.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 42 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Baranivka, Elizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirovo, Novyi Trud, Kotlyne, and Nadiivka. Share