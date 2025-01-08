General Staff: there have been 111 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

The situation at the front is characterized by particular enemy activity in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions. The defense forces are acting professionally and effectively, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 111 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day on January 8.
Current situation on the front on January 8
Operational information as of 16:00 08.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
During the past 24 hours, a number of settlements near the border with Russia have been hit by enemy terrorist attacks. For example, settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, such as Osoyivka, Ponomarenki, Tymonovichi, Velyka Pysarivka, Guta-Studenetska, and Khodyne, were hit by artillery fire.
Today, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers stormed the defensive lines of the Ukrainian army four times. Fighting is ongoing in the Vovchansk area.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units in the areas of Golubivka, Zagryzove, and in the direction of Petropavlivka eight times. Six enemy attacks are still ongoing.
Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near Nadiya, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Ivanivka, and Terni. Six clashes have ended, and three more are still ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, during the day, the enemy made two attempts to attack the positions of our units in the Bilogorivka area; the attacks were repelled by Ukrainian units.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out airstrikes on Vasyukivka, Pryvilly, Markovo, and Nykyforivka, dropping seven anti-aircraft missiles.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy concentrated its offensive efforts in the Toretsk and Diliivka areas, where five clashes took place, and fighting is currently ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already made 26 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Baranivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirovo, Novyi Trud, Kotlyne and Nadiivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught, having repelled 21 enemy attacks so far, and five clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.
Fighting continues near Dachny, Kurakhovo, Shevchenko, Petropavlivka, Slovianka, and Yasenovye in the Kurakhovo direction. According to updated information, 18 out of 25 attacks by the occupation army have already been repelled today. Fierce fighting is underway.
In the Vremiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units ten times near Novoselka, Konstantinopolske, Yantarnye, and in the direction of Konstantinopol. Two clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers launched an airstrike with unguided missiles on Kamianske.
In Kursk, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 16 enemy attacks today, and six clashes are ongoing.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As noted by the General Staff, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,660 Russian invaders in a day, and destroyed the following equipment:
tanks — 9714 (+4) units,
armored combat vehicles — 20205 (+16) units,
artillery systems — 21,729 (+19) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21727 (+19),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 33307 (+81) units,
special equipment — 3681 (+0).
