Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army casualties since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 801,670 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,660 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9714 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles — 20205 (+16) units,

artillery systems — 21,729 (+19) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21727 (+19),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 33307 (+81) units,

special equipment — 3681 (+0).

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 176 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

In the Kupyansk direction, three attacks by the invaders took place over the past 24 hours. Defense forces repelled enemy assault actions near the settlements of Topoli, Holubivka, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 14 times. He tried to advance near Novosergiyevka, Nadiya, Pershotravneve, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Zarichny, Terni, and Ivanivka.

In the Siversky direction, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Bilogorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched seven attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlements of Vasyukivka, Bondarne, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Bila Hora.

In the Pokrovsk direction, over the past 24 hours, our defenders stopped 41 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of Tarasivka, Vodyany Drugy, Elizavetivka, Promyen, Lysivka, Sukhy Yar, Zeleny, Novy Trud, Pokrovsk, Kotlyny, Novovasylivka, and Nadiyivka. Share

The defense forces repelled 25 attacks on the positions of our troops over the past 24 hours in the Kurakhiv direction near Sribne, Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Kurakhovo, and Dachny.

In the Vremiv direction, the enemy carried out 21 assaults on our positions in the areas of the settlements of Yantarne, Kostiantynopolske, Uspenivka, Kostiantynopol, Novosilka, and Pryvilne. In addition, the enemy actively used assault and bombing aircraft on settlements and positions of our troops.