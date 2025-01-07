The Armed Forces of Ukraine achieved tactical successes during a new offensive in the Kursk region

Ukrainian forces have achieved tactical successes in the Kursk region since the start of the offensive on January 6. According to analysts, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced in three areas.

As noted, according to the published report, geolocation data indicates that Ukrainian troops have advanced in the following areas:

Southern part of Berdin,

The central part of Russky Porichny,

The central part of Novosotnytskyi (all settlements are located northeast of Sudzhi).

Analysts suggest that these actions may be the initial phase of a larger Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region or in other sectors of the front. At the same time, ISW refrains from making specific predictions about the further development of the situation.

Russian forces attempted to exploit Ukrainian activity northeast of Suja to launch their own offensive. According to ISW, the Russians have advanced west of Malaya Lokna (located northwest of Suja).

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the participation in the hostilities in the Kursk region of drone units that allegedly belong to the "Caspian Marines." This is probably the 177th Marine Regiment of the Caspian Flotilla. According to ISW, this regiment could have been redeployed from the western part of the Zaporizhia region to the Kursk region.

Ukrainian forces are likely integrating long-range precision strike capabilities with electronic warfare (EW) capabilities, which contributes to the success of ground operations, ISW analysts note in the report. Share

What is known about the new offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna?

As reported by ISW on January 6, Ukrainian forces conducted mechanized attacks using armored vehicles, including:

advanced south and southwest of the settlement of Berdino, entering its southern part;

intensified offensive operations in the Leonidovoye area;

carried out an attack near Pushkarne, east of Suja.

Russian propagandists note that "another revival" is being observed in Sudzh, which likely indicates a continuation of the Ukrainian offensive.

The offensive actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine began in the Kursk region of Russia on the night of January 5. The fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced from the direction of Sudzha towards the village of Velikiy Soldatske.

Information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive was confirmed by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.