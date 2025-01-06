Ukrainian military has achieved tactical successes in three districts of Kursk region. According to analysts, such actions demonstrate the effectiveness of combined arms tactics used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this region.
What is the situation in the Kursk region?
As noted, Ukrainian forces carried out mechanized attacks using armored vehicles, including:
advanced south and southwest of the settlement of Berdino, entering its southern part;
intensified offensive operations in the Leonidovoye area;
carried out an attack near Pushkarne, east of Suja.
Russian propagandists note that "another revival" is being observed in Sudzh, which likely indicates a continuation of the Ukrainian offensive.
At the same time, Russian military sources claim some advance of Russian forces southeast of Makhnivka and along the road to southeast Kurylivka. However, ISW has not found visual confirmation of these claims.
As analysts note, Ukrainian forces are using long-range fire to block enemy rear areas and electronic warfare (EW) to suppress Russian drones.
ISW analysts note that such actions demonstrate the effectiveness of the combined arms tactics used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this region.
New offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna — what is known
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces began in the Kursk region of Russia on the night of January 5.
The fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced from the side of Sudzha towards the village of Velykye Soldatske.
The aggressor country is panicking because Ukrainian soldiers have gathered 6 brigades for a new offensive and are advancing in armored groups towards the village of Velikiye Soldatske and the neighboring Berdin farm along route 38K-004, and have also attacked Russian positions in the village of Pushkarne, Kursk Region.
Information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive was confirmed by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.
