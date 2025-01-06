The Ukrainian armed forces have been conducting an operation in the Kursk region for five months now, forcing the Russians to shift significant forces to this area.

According to the General Staff, in the five months since the start of the Kursk Operation, the enemy's total losses in this direction amounted to over 38,000, of which about 15,000 were killed.

During the operation, Ukrainian forces captured 860 Russian soldiers, significantly increasing the exchange fund. This allowed hundreds of Ukrainian defenders who were in Russian prisons to return home.

They also said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces operation began on August 6, 2024 and became another stage of the confrontation with Russian aggression. For the first time in 11 years of the war, hostilities were transferred to the territory of the Russian Federation.

The main goal of the operation was to prevent an enemy offensive in the Sumy region and create a "buffer zone". It also forced the Russian occupiers to transfer significant resources to the Kursk region, weakening their positions on other fronts.

Russia was forced to urgently ask for help from North Korea, which sent almost 12,000 of its soldiers to Russia. About 4,000 of them have already been eliminated, and some units have lost their combat capability. Share

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed:

104 tanks;

575 armored combat vehicles;

1,104 units of automotive equipment;

330 artillery systems;

12 MLRS;

12 air defense systems;

1 plane;

3 helicopters;

859 drones;

32 units of special equipment.

Ukraine maintains buffer zone in Kursk region — Zelensky

This was announced in an evening address by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

He noted that the Russians have deployed strong units to the Kursk region. Soldiers from North Korea are also involved there.