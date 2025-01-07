AFU attacked the command post of the Russian Marine Corps in Kurshchyna

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy enemy forces in the Kursk region, where a new offensive by Ukrainian soldiers is underway. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a new high-precision strike by our fighters.

Russian Marines Come Under Attack from Ukraine

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on January 7, 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a precision strike on the command post of the 810th separate marine brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the area of the settlement of Bila, in the Kursk region.

Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that such fire damage is an integral part of the combat operations of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducting combat operations on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will use all available means to destroy the armed formations of the Russian Federation that threaten the security of Ukrainian citizens.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

New offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region — latest details

According to the American Institute for the Study of War, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have been able to achieve tactical successes in the Kursk region since the start of the offensive on January 5.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the advancement of Ukrainian soldiers in three areas at once.

Geolocation data indicates that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced in the following areas:

Southern part of Berdin,

The central part of Russky Porichny,

The central part of Novosotnytskyi (all settlements are located northeast of Sudzhi).

According to foreign experts, these actions may be the initial phase of a larger Ukrainian operation in the Russian Kursk region or in other sectors of the front.

Despite this, the ISW team cannot predict further developments.