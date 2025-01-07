Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine reached a new monthly high in December 2024, largely due to infantry attacks. There is no indication of a decline in losses in the near future.

How many Russian soldiers were killed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in December 2024

According to British intelligence, December 2024 was the costliest month for Russian troops since the start of the war. The Ukrainian General Staff reported 48,670 casualties among Russian troops during this period.

In November 2024, Russian casualties amounted to 45,680 people, and December became the sixth consecutive month with increasing casualties.

In 2024, Russia lost 429,660 people (killed and wounded), which significantly exceeds the figure for 2023 — 252,940 losses .

Since the beginning of the war, Russia has lost more than 790,000 soldiers , according to the General Staff of Ukraine.

The average daily losses of the Russian army in December 2024 reached a new maximum of 1,570 people per day, which is the highest figure for the entire period of the war.

December 19, 2024, became a record day with 2,200 casualties among Russian troops.

The UK Ministry of Defence notes that in January 2025, high levels of casualties are likely to persist due to intensive infantry attacks on several fronts. Share

