Huge losses. What price Russia paid for local successes
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Huge losses. What price Russia paid for local successes

Russia's achievements on the battlefield should not be overestimated
Читати українською
Source:  NV

Military observer Denis Popovych draws attention to the fact that the Russian invaders are indeed slowly advancing on the Ukrainian front, but they are paying a considerable price for this - hundreds of thousands of lives of their soldiers.

Points of attention

  • An extremely important event in 2024 was the loss of Avdiivka.
  • There is a risk of losing the southern part of the Donetsk region, where active fighting is currently ongoing.
  • The enemy paid an extremely high price for advancing 35-40 kilometers.

Russia's achievements on the battlefield should not be overestimated

According to the expert, in 2024, one of the main events on the front was the loss of Avdiivka in February.

It was after this that the occupiers began to advance eastward, towards the borders with the Dnipropetrovsk region, in the Donetsk region. Against this background, Ukrainian soldiers had to withdraw from a number of settlements.

Popovych draws attention to the fact that as of today there is a risk of losing the southern part of the Donetsk region.

"Kurakhove is now fighting. Velyka Novoselka is fighting. This is all the south of Donetsk region. The enemy has approached Pokrovsk. This is a city not far from the borders with Dnipropetrovsk region. At the same time, the enemy has not been able to capture Chasiv Yar," the military observer recalls.

According to Popovych, it is extremely important to realize the depth of this advance — we are talking about 35-40 kilometers at the moment.

And the enemy paid for this… Almost half a million personnel were deployed for these 35-40 kilometers of in-depth advance,” the expert explained.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 25, 2024

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,600 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 9628 (+4) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 19,923 (+8) units,

  • artillery systems — 21,333 (+10) units,

  • MLRS — 1256 units,

  • air defense systems — 1030 units,

  • aircraft — 369 units,

  • helicopters — 329 units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20908 (+74),

  • cruise missiles — 2948-,

  • ships/boats — 28 units,

  • submarines — 1 unit,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32117 (+31) units,

  • special equipment — 3667.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces destroyed 113 Russian air targets
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on December 25 - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Defense Forces used drones to destroy an ammunition depot at one of the largest Russian training grounds
Ukrainian Defense Forces used drones to destroy an ammunition depot at one of the largest Russian training grounds
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia threw the forces of three armies to capture Pokrovsk — what is known
Pokrovsk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?