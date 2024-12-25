Huge losses. What price Russia paid for local successes

Military observer Denis Popovych draws attention to the fact that the Russian invaders are indeed slowly advancing on the Ukrainian front, but they are paying a considerable price for this - hundreds of thousands of lives of their soldiers.

Russia's achievements on the battlefield should not be overestimated

According to the expert, in 2024, one of the main events on the front was the loss of Avdiivka in February.

It was after this that the occupiers began to advance eastward, towards the borders with the Dnipropetrovsk region, in the Donetsk region. Against this background, Ukrainian soldiers had to withdraw from a number of settlements.

Popovych draws attention to the fact that as of today there is a risk of losing the southern part of the Donetsk region.

"Kurakhove is now fighting. Velyka Novoselka is fighting. This is all the south of Donetsk region. The enemy has approached Pokrovsk. This is a city not far from the borders with Dnipropetrovsk region. At the same time, the enemy has not been able to capture Chasiv Yar," the military observer recalls.

According to Popovych, it is extremely important to realize the depth of this advance — we are talking about 35-40 kilometers at the moment.

And the enemy paid for this… Almost half a million personnel were deployed for these 35-40 kilometers of in-depth advance,” the expert explained. Share

Losses of the Russian army as of December 25, 2024

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,600 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed: