Huge losses. What price Russia paid for local successes

Military observer Denis Popovych draws attention to the fact that the Russian invaders are indeed slowly advancing on the Ukrainian front, but they are paying a considerable price for this - hundreds of thousands of lives of their soldiers.
Points of attention
- An extremely important event in 2024 was the loss of Avdiivka.
- There is a risk of losing the southern part of the Donetsk region, where active fighting is currently ongoing.
- The enemy paid an extremely high price for advancing 35-40 kilometers.
Russia's achievements on the battlefield should not be overestimated
According to the expert, in 2024, one of the main events on the front was the loss of Avdiivka in February.
It was after this that the occupiers began to advance eastward, towards the borders with the Dnipropetrovsk region, in the Donetsk region. Against this background, Ukrainian soldiers had to withdraw from a number of settlements.
Popovych draws attention to the fact that as of today there is a risk of losing the southern part of the Donetsk region.
According to Popovych, it is extremely important to realize the depth of this advance — we are talking about 35-40 kilometers at the moment.
Losses of the Russian army as of December 25, 2024
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,600 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9628 (+4) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,923 (+8) units,
artillery systems — 21,333 (+10) units,
MLRS — 1256 units,
air defense systems — 1030 units,
aircraft — 369 units,
helicopters — 329 units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20908 (+74),
cruise missiles — 2948-,
ships/boats — 28 units,
submarines — 1 unit,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32117 (+31) units,
special equipment — 3667.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-