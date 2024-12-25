Russia threw the forces of three armies to capture Pokrovsk — what is known
Pokrovsk
Source:  Telethon "United News"

The enemy is trying to break through the defenses of the city of Pokrovsk from the flanks, avoiding a frontal assault, but is suffering significant losses. Although the Russian army is represented by three combined-arms formations.

Points of attention

  • Russian forces are launching assaults on the city of Pokrovsk from the flanks, avoiding a frontal assault, but Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling their attacks.
  • Three Russian combined arms armies are concentrated against Ukraine in the Pokrovsky direction, leading to intense and severe fighting.
  • Ukrainian soldiers have successfully neutralized a significant number of occupiers, destroying vehicles, artillery systems, and satellite communication systems.
  • The enemy is trying to advance to the outskirts of Pokrovsk to break through the flanks of the Defense Forces, avoiding direct confrontation within the city.
  • Despite facing a larger enemy force, Ukrainian defenders continue to display extraordinary resilience and determination in defending Pokrovsk.

Russia is trying to capture Pokrovsk from the flanks

This was announced on TV by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia".

In the Pokrovsky direction, in the last 24 hours alone, our defenders have stopped 60 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor. The enemy in this direction greatly outnumbers us in manpower. Three Russian combined arms armies are concentrated against us — the 2nd, 41st, and 51st armies of the enemy’s Central Military District. The fighting here is very fierce, as the Russian occupiers are throwing all available forces forward, trying to break through the defenses of our troops.

Viktor Tregubov

Viktor Tregubov

Spokesperson of the Khortytsia Municipal Administrative District

At the same time, according to him, although the occupiers are avoiding a frontal assault on the city and are trying to break through from the flanks, they are still suffering significant losses.

Ukrainian soldiers are showing extraordinary resilience and inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In the past 24 hours alone, our defenders have destroyed 261 occupiers, 133 of them irretrievably. A communications vehicle was also destroyed.

According to Tregubov, the invaders are not giving up attempts to break through to the city of Pokrovsk itself, but there are currently no battles and enemy DRGs in the city and its surroundings. The enemy is simply trying to advance as far as possible to the outskirts of Pokrovsk and break through the left and right flanks of the Defense Forces in order to cover the city itself.

Fighting in the city itself is a very unpleasant thing, so the enemy is trying to impose fighting on the outskirts to force Ukrainian forces to retreat and avoid a frontal assault for themselves.

On December 21, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed almost 200 invaders in the Pokrovske direction

In total, 169 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day on December 21. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the invaders, inflicting fire damage on them.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 24 times in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promen, Lysivka, Zeleny, Novy Trud, Dachenske, and Novovasylivka. Our defenders have repelled 20 assaults. Four attacks are ongoing.

Today, according to preliminary data, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 404 occupiers in this direction, 193 of them irreversibly. A tank, nine vehicles, two automatic grenade launchers and a satellite communication system were also destroyed, and an artillery system was also damaged.

