Russian troops advanced in the Pokrovsko-Kurakhov direction at the cost of thousands of dead soldiers. And the Ukrainian Defense Forces counterattacked in the Kupyansk direction.

Russia suffers huge losses on the Pokrovsky direction

This is reported by Estonian intelligence.

As noted in the department, the main focus for the Russians at the moment remains the Pokrovsko-Kurakhov direction. They are making progress there thanks to infantry offensives.

Estonian intelligence has noted that in the Pokrovsk direction alone, about 3,000 people have died in two weeks. According to estimates, these numbers continue to grow as we approach Pokrovsk.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were able to repel Russian attacks along the Sukhyi Yaly River south of Kurakhove. Throughout the week, they withstood attacks from Russia, which attempted to encircle the area from the north and south.

In addition, Estonian intelligence noted that adverse weather conditions are to some extent playing into the hands of Ukrainian forces. After all, the use of aviation and heavy equipment by the Russians is complicated. This, in turn, makes it difficult to use the entire combat potential simultaneously. Share

Despite the slow progress of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction, they have not managed to achieve the desired breakthrough at the operational level. In this regard, Russia is increasing pressure on Ukrainian troops stationed in the Kursk region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are also following up on the success in the Kupyansk direction, where two bridgeheads created during the crossing of the Oskil River were destroyed. Ukraine continues to systematically strike at Russian military infrastructure deep inside the country. It uses weapons received from allies and its own developed systems.

Russia is trying to level the front line near Pokrovsk

This was announced on TV by the spokesman for the Khortytsia municipal district administration, Nazar Voloshyn.

Commenting on the situation in the Pokrovske direction, Voloshyn noted that the enemy is trying to level the front line and reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region. In Pokrovske itself, the situation is fully controlled by the Defense Forces.

There are no enemy reconnaissance and sabotage groups in Pokrovsk and no fighting is taking place on the outskirts of the city. Share

The spokesman also emphasized that the occupiers "are losing their advantage in artillery, but they are compensating for this with the use of aviation and the dropping of aerial bombs."