Drones of the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked an ammunition depot at the Kadamovsky training ground near Novocherkassk in Rostov Oblast. The facility is one of the largest military training grounds in Russia.

According to sources, the strike was carried out a few days ago using long-range drones.

The attack resulted in a powerful explosion followed by the detonation of ammunition. The enemy compound was completely destroyed.

This ammunition depot provided Russian troops in the Kramatorsk direction. Its destruction caused serious logistical difficulties that significantly complicate the Russian Federation's ability to conduct combat operations.

Drones attacked Millerovo airfield in Rostov region of Russia

On December 23, powerful explosions were heard in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, where the aforementioned airport is located.

Cameras recorded a possible arrival at the airfield.

Local channels reported damage to the building of the Millerovsky Cadet Vocational Technical School.

The defense ministry claims that 9 Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down between 8:40 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. Moscow time.

Since nine o'clock in the evening, air defense forces and means have been repelling an enemy air attack in the Rostov region. At the moment, 8 UAVs have already been shot down in the Millerovo area. According to operational data, there are no casualties, information about the consequences on the ground is being clarified. Air defense systems and mobile fire groups continue to repel the attack, — said the Kremlin's protege in the region, Yuri Slyusar. Share

According to local residents, a fire broke out on one of the streets due to falling debris.