Drones attacked OMON bases in the capital of Chechnya — video

On December 15, a series of explosions rocked Grozny, the capital of Chechnya. According to preliminary reports, the city was attacked by drones.

What is known about the new “cotton factory” in Grozny?

The explosions reportedly occurred around 7:00 a.m.

One drone hit the base of the second regiment, another hit the OMON base. A total of four explosions were recorded.

As you can see in the video, the explosions were powerful, and the drones were of considerable size, comparable to an airplane.

What is known about the previous drone attack on Kadyrov's special forces?

As stated by the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, the drone was allegedly shot down, but an explosion in the air caused damage: four fighters were injured, the roof of the building was damaged, the glass was broken, and the fragments of the UAV caused a fire.

However, footage of the “cotton” in Grozny appeared online.

The barracks targeted are located less than 4 km from Kadyrov's residence. The same complex was attacked by drones earlier, on December 4.

The 141st Special Motorized Regiment named after Akhmat Kadyrov (military unit No. 4156, "North" regiment, "Kadyrovtsy") is part of the Separate Order of Zhukov Operational Brigade of the North Caucasus District of the Russian Federal Guard.

It is noted that the regiment is based in Grozny and was created on May 29, 2006 on the basis of the 248th Special Motorized Battalion "North". Among other tasks, the unit performs the functions of personal security for Ramzan Kadyrov.