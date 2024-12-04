Drones attacked Kadyrov's special forces regiment in Grozny — video

On December 4, there was an explosion in Grozny, Russia. It is noted that the drones probably attacked the special forces regiment of the protection of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.

What is known about the drone attack on Kadyrov's special forces

According to rosZMI, the explosion occurred around 5:00 in the morning. The day before, the "Carpet" plan was introduced at the local airport, due to which one flight to Moscow was delayed.

The drones could attack one of the facilities of the special forces regiment named after Akhmat Kadyrov, which is responsible for the protection of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. Published video recordings from surveillance cameras recorded the moment of the explosion. Share

The 141st special motorized regiment named after Akhmat Kadyrov (military unit No. 4156, "Pivnich" regiment, "Kadyrovtsi") is part of the Separate Order of the Zhukov Brigade of the operational assignment of the North Caucasian District of the Russian Guard.

It is noted that the regiment is based in Grozny and was created on May 29, 2006 on the basis of the 248th special motorized battalion "North". In addition to other tasks, the unit performs the functions of Ramzan Kadyrov's personal security.

From 2022, the regiment takes part in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to open data, his fighters are involved in mass murders of civilians in Buchi.

What is known about the drone attack on the Russian special forces university in Chechnya

As Kadyrov reported, at 6:30 in the morning in Gudermes, as a result of an alleged drone attack, the roof of an empty building on the territory of the Russian Special Forces University caught fire.

Kadyrov noted that there were no casualties and the fire was extinguished.

The head of the CPD Andriy Kovalenko reacted to the attack on the university by the special forces of the head of the Kremlin, Ramzan Kadyrov, by publishing a photo of the fire.