A drone attacked the barracks of the special police regiment "Akhmat" in Grozny — video

In Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, a drone attacked the barracks of the Akhmat special police regiment. This was announced by the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.
What is known about "cotton" in Grozny
According to the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, the drone was allegedly shot down, but the explosion in the air caused damage: four fighters were injured, the roof of the building was damaged, the glass was broken, and the debris of the UAV caused a fire.
However, footage of "cotton" in Grozny appeared on the network.
The barracks targeted are located less than 4 km from Kadyrov's residence. The same complex was attacked by drones earlier, on December 4.
Instead, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, one drone was allegedly shot down over Chechnya during the night.
What is known about the previous drone attack on Kadyrov's special forces
According to rosZMI, the explosion occurred on December 4 at around 5:00 am. The day before, the "Carpet" plan was introduced at the local airport, due to which one flight to Moscow was delayed.
The 141st special motorized regiment named after Akhmat Kadyrov (military unit No. 4156, "Pivnich" regiment, "Kadyrovtsi") is part of the Separate Order of the Zhukov Brigade of the operational assignment of the North Caucasian District of the Russian Guard.
It is noted that the regiment is based in Grozny and was created on May 29, 2006 on the basis of the 248th special motorized battalion "North". In addition to other tasks, the unit performs the functions of Ramzan Kadyrov's personal security.
From 2022, the regiment takes part in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to open data, his fighters are involved in mass murders of civilians in Buchi.
