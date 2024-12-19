Ukrainian Defense Forces Attack Novoshakhtyn Oil Refinery in Rostov Region

On the night of December 19, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant in Rostov Oblast. It is the only refinery in the region and supplies fuel to the Russian army.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Novoshakhtynsky Refinery in the Rostov Region, which is the only refinery in the region and provides fuel to the Russian army.
- The plant processes up to 7.5 million tons of oil per year and produces important products for the Russian army, such as diesel fuel and jet fuel.
- The refinery's proximity to the border with Ukraine makes it important for the enemy in terms of logistics.
- The aim of destroying the plant is to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and stop armed aggression against Ukraine.
- Details of the extent of the damage and the consequences are still being clarified, but it is known that the plant plays an important role in supplying fuel for Russian military equipment and aviation.
The General Staff confirmed the damage to the refinery in the Rostov region
It is noted that this plant is the only oil refining facility in the region that supplies fuel to the Russian armed forces. Its capacity allows it to process up to 7.5 million tons of oil per year. The plant's main products are fuel oil, heating, marine and diesel fuel, as well as straight-run gasoline.
A fire was reported at the facility, in particular at the catalytic cracking unit ELOU-AVT-2.5. Details of the extent of the damage are being clarified.
What is known about the Novoshakhtynskyi Refinery?
As reported by the head of the Central Defense Committee, Andriy Kovalenko, the oil refinery (refinery) in Novoshakhtinsk, Russia, which was hit at night, plays an important role for the defense industry.
At the same time, the plant's proximity to the border with Ukraine makes it important for the enemy in terms of logistics.
