Ukrainian Defense Forces Attack Novoshakhtyn Oil Refinery in Rostov Region
Ukraine
Publication date

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On the night of December 19, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant in Rostov Oblast. It is the only refinery in the region and supplies fuel to the Russian army.

The General Staff confirmed the damage to the refinery in the Rostov region

At night, the forces and means of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, inflicted damage on the infrastructure and production facilities of the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant, located in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that this plant is the only oil refining facility in the region that supplies fuel to the Russian armed forces. Its capacity allows it to process up to 7.5 million tons of oil per year. The plant's main products are fuel oil, heating, marine and diesel fuel, as well as straight-run gasoline.

A fire was reported at the facility, in particular at the catalytic cracking unit ELOU-AVT-2.5. Details of the extent of the damage are being clarified.

The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine. More to come, the message says.

What is known about the Novoshakhtynskyi Refinery?

As reported by the head of the Central Defense Committee, Andriy Kovalenko, the oil refinery (refinery) in Novoshakhtinsk, Russia, which was hit at night, plays an important role for the defense industry.

"Diesel fuel and aviation kerosene are critical resources for military equipment, tanks, armored vehicles, and aviation. The plant ensures the supply of these fuels to the Russian army ," Kovalenko explained.

At the same time, the plant's proximity to the border with Ukraine makes it important for the enemy in terms of logistics.

