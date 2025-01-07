Russian Army Colonel Under Suspicion — he Commanded the Strike on Kryvyi Rih

The Security Service of Ukraine reported the suspicion in absentia to Russian Colonel Oleg Skitsky. He was in charge of the missile strike on civilian targets in Kryvyi Rih.

What is known about the war criminal Skitsky?

According to the SBU, Skitsky holds the position of commander of the 121st Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

In early summer 2023, he personally commanded an airstrike on a private company's warehouses in Kryvyi Rih. The strike killed 7 civilian employees of the facility and 1 local resident.

To carry out the attack, Skitsky gave the order to involve several Tu-95 strategic missile bombers.

The Kh-101 air-to-surface missile was launched by one of the aircraft over the Caspian Sea and hit a commercial warehouse.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU notified Skitsky in absentia of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes that caused the death of people).

In the summer of 2024, the SBU established Skitsky's involvement in the shelling of energy generating enterprises and electrical substations in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, and Vinnytsia regions.

His actions were qualified under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons in prior conspiracy),

Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 (violation that caused serious consequences).

The SBU is taking comprehensive measures to bring Skitsky to justice.

Russian General Kobylash Suspected for Missile Strike on Okhmatdyt

According to the investigation, the commander of long-range aviation of the Air Force of the Aerospace Forces of Russia gave orders that violated the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On June 26, 2022, the lieutenant general ordered missile strikes on Kyiv, as a result of which Kh-101 cruise missiles hit the Lviv Quarter residential complex.

The shelling resulted in the death of a man, the injury of three people, including a 7-year-old girl. A number of apartments and non-residential premises were destroyed, and cars were damaged.

In addition, it was established that this officer was involved in the missile strike on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, which took place on July 8, 2024.