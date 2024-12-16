Russian general reported in absentia on suspicion — he ordered the use of chemical weapons against the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The SBU has in absentia declared suspicious the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov. He was responsible for the use of chemical weapons by the occupiers against the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the eastern and southern fronts

What is known about the Russian Federation's use of chemical weapons against Ukrainian fighters

As noted, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, more than 4,800 cases of the use of banned chemical munitions by the occupiers have been recorded.

In particular, "K-1 " grenades with the toxic substances CS and CN were used.

According to the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention, the use of these substances is prohibited.

Toxic substances affect mucous membranes, eyes, and respiratory tracts, forcing Ukrainian soldiers to abandon their positions under enemy fire.

Russian troops use chemical munitions, dropping them using FPV drones. Most often, such attacks occur in the most tense areas, under cover of dense artillery fire. Share

More than 2,000 Ukrainian servicemen with chemical injuries were hospitalized in medical facilities in Ukraine.

The SBU documented cases of the use of banned ammunition. Samples of grenades and soil were transferred to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). The results of analyses in two independent laboratories confirmed the use of banned substances.

What is known about the suspicion of Russian General Kirillov?

Based on this evidence, Kirillov was suspected under the article on war crimes committed by a group of persons in a prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).