In August, the Russian army used more than 400 chemical munitions against the armed forces

The Russian occupiers continue to use munitions equipped with dangerous chemical substances against the Armed Forces.

As noted, 447 cases of the use of chemical munitions by enemy forces against the Ukrainian military were recorded in August.

From February 15, 2023 to August 24 this year, 4,035 such cases were recorded.

The General Staff explains that chemical munitions are used simultaneously with conventional means of fire damage.

For chemical attacks, the enemy uses substances K-51 and RG-VO, which are prohibited for use in war, as they are means of fighting riots.

The General Staff also reports that a large part of the enemy's ammunition contains dangerous chemical substances of an unknown type.

Thus, Russia grossly violates the rules of warfare, neglecting the norms and obligations of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction. Share

On May 1, the US government announced that Russian forces had used chlorpicrin, a poisonous irritant used during the First World War, against the Armed Forces. On this basis, Washington introduced sanctions against a number of Russian scientific institutes and companies.

The ambassador of the Russian Federation in Washington called the accusations "odious and baseless". Moscow has repeatedly denied the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine. However, z-bloggers sometimes post videos confirming gas attacks on the front.

The command of the Armed Forces previously officially reported that Russian troops use poison gas and tear gas ammunition on the battlefield. For the most part, these are K-51 and RGR grenades, which are dropped on positions by drones. As of March 2024, 1,068 chemical attacks were recorded .

In the period from February 2023 to April 2024, a total of 1,891 cases of applications equipped with hazardous chemicals were recorded.