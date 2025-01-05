The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,700 Russian soldiers, 7 tanks and 26 armored vehicles

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army casualties since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 796,490 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,730 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9686 (+7) units;

armored combat vehicles — 20,119 (+26) units;

artillery systems — 21,603 (+25) units;

MLRS — 1257 units;

air defense systems — 1032 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 331 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21,447 (+91) units;

cruise missiles — 3006 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32,940 (+97) units;

special equipment — 3677 (+2) units.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 179 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

In the Kupyansk direction, four attacks by the invaders took place in a day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the direction of Zagryzove and Petropavlivka.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 16 times. He tried to advance near Pershotravneve, Nadiya, Novosergiyevka, Makiyevka, Novoyehorivka, Yampolivka, Terni, Hryhorivka, and Serebryansky Forest.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Bila Hora, Klishchiivka, and Stupochok.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka, Krymske, and Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 45 offensive actions of the aggressor in the direction of Myrny, Tymofiivka, Baranivka, Myrolyubivka, Promen, Lysivka, Zeleny, Novy Trud, Pokrovsk, Pishchany, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Solony, Novoolenivka, Kotlyni and Novovasylivka. Share