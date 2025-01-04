The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 14 Russian drones on January 4
The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 14 Russian drones on January 4

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed
The Ukrainian Air Force reported on the fight against Russian drones. As of 8:00 p.m., 14 more enemy drones had been destroyed.

  • The Ukrainian Air Force reported shooting down 14 enemy Russian drones on January 4, amidst the ongoing conflict with Russian forces.
  • Attacks by the Russian army with 30 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones were repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force.
  • Various regions in Ukraine witnessed drone attacks from enemy forces, with successful defense operations by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and electronic warfare units.
  • A total of 34 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in multiple regions, showcasing the effectiveness of Ukraine's air defense systems.
  • The use of electronic warfare resulted in the loss of 47 enemy drone simulators, further highlighting the strategic defense capabilities of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 14 Russian drones

During the current day (from 11:00 on January 4), the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 30 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the northeast.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 8:00 p.m., 14 enemy UAVs were shot down, and 16 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The work of Ukraine's air defense on the night of January 4

As noted in the Air Force, the enemy attacked Ukraine with drones during the night from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces participated in repelling the drone attack of the Russian occupiers.

As of 9 a.m. on January 4, it was confirmed that 34 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.

Thanks to the successful work of electronic warfare, 47 enemy drone simulators were lost in location.

