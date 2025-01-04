The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 14 Russian drones on January 4

The Ukrainian Air Force reported on the fight against Russian drones. As of 8:00 p.m., 14 more enemy drones had been destroyed.

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 14 Russian drones

During the current day (from 11:00 on January 4), the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 30 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the northeast.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 8:00 p.m., 14 enemy UAVs were shot down, and 16 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The work of Ukraine's air defense on the night of January 4

As noted in the Air Force, the enemy attacked Ukraine with drones during the night from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces participated in repelling the drone attack of the Russian occupiers.

As of 9 a.m. on January 4, it was confirmed that 34 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.