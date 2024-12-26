The Ukrainian Air Force struck a military plant in the Russian Federation where ballistic fuel was produced

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out a precision strike on a company in the Rostov region that was engaged in the production of fuel for ballistic missiles.

What is known about the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a Russian factory?

As noted, the strike was carried out on a military-industrial complex facility in the city of Kamyansk-Shakhtinsky.

This enterprise produced solid fuel for ballistic missiles that Russia uses to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, including hospitals, residential buildings, and power plants.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' StratCom emphasized that the destruction of this plant is part of a comprehensive campaign to reduce Russia's ability to carry out terrorist attacks against the civilian population of Ukraine.

This operation is aimed at weakening the capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces to carry out aggressive actions against our country, the statement said.

Ukraine destroyed ammunition depot at training ground in Rostov region

According to sources, the strike was carried out a few days ago using long-range drones.

The attack resulted in a powerful explosion followed by the detonation of ammunition. The enemy compound was completely destroyed.

This ammunition depot provided Russian troops in the Kramatorsk direction. Its destruction caused serious logistical difficulties that significantly complicate the Russian Federation's ability to conduct combat operations.

Also on December 18, the Kamensky Combine was attacked in the Rostov region. This is one of the largest chemical enterprises in Russia.