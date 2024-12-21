Gunpowder factory explodes in Kazan after drone attack

Explosions were reported at a gunpowder factory in Kazan on the afternoon of December 21. In the morning, Kazan was attacked by drones.

Russians complain about explosions in Kazan

Residents of Kazan report the sounds of explosions coming from a gunpowder factory. Share

According to locals, the explosions began after a drone attack.

At the same time, the enterprise is announcing supposedly planned tests, which, according to officials, will continue until 4:00 p.m.

The Tatarstan government has declared a state of emergency for government agencies and emergency services following the drone attack.

Drone attack on Kazan: what is known

On the morning of December 21, unidentified drones were spotted in Kazan. One of them crashed into a high-rise building in an elite residential complex. In total, Russian officials announced eight drone "arrivals."

Also, due to the threat of drones in Russia, the operation of several airports was restricted: in Kazan, Izhevsk (Republic of Udmurtia), and Saratov.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andrey Kovalenko, said that there is a large gunpowder factory in Kazan. It specializes in the production of explosives, rocket fuels, and other components for the Russian army.

The Kazan Gunpowder Plant supplies materials needed to manufacture missiles, including the Caliber, Iskander, and others.