Gunpowder factory explodes in Kazan after drone attack

Explosions were reported at a gunpowder factory in Kazan on the afternoon of December 21. In the morning, Kazan was attacked by drones.
Points of attention
- Explosions rocked a gunpowder factory in Kazan after a drone attack, prompting the Tatarstan government to declare a state of emergency.
- The Kazan Gunpowder Plant specializes in producing explosives and rocket fuels for the Russian army, sparking concerns over national security.
- Local residents are alarmed by the sounds of explosions following the drone attack, while the government restricts airport operations due to the security threat.
- The drones' target may have been military installations such as military unit 58661 and the aircraft factory's airfield in Kazan.
- The incident highlights the importance of safeguarding critical infrastructure against drone attacks and the need for enhanced security measures in sensitive areas.
Russians complain about explosions in Kazan
According to locals, the explosions began after a drone attack.
At the same time, the enterprise is announcing supposedly planned tests, which, according to officials, will continue until 4:00 p.m.
The Tatarstan government has declared a state of emergency for government agencies and emergency services following the drone attack.
Drone attack on Kazan: what is known
On the morning of December 21, unidentified drones were spotted in Kazan. One of them crashed into a high-rise building in an elite residential complex. In total, Russian officials announced eight drone "arrivals."
Also, due to the threat of drones in Russia, the operation of several airports was restricted: in Kazan, Izhevsk (Republic of Udmurtia), and Saratov.
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andrey Kovalenko, said that there is a large gunpowder factory in Kazan. It specializes in the production of explosives, rocket fuels, and other components for the Russian army.
The Kazan Gunpowder Plant supplies materials needed to manufacture missiles, including the Caliber, Iskander, and others.
The media also suggest that the drones' target could have been military unit 58661 and the airfield of the aircraft factory.
