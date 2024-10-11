Drone attack on warehouses with Shaheds near Yeisk. Satellite images of the consequences appeared

Satellite images of the affected Russian warehouses from the "Shakhed" UAV near the Russian Yeisk have been published online. The buildings of the military facility of the Russian Federation were damaged.
Points of attention
- Satellite images have surfaced showing the damage caused to warehouses with Shaheds near Yeisk after a drone attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed a precise hit on warehouses storing approximately 400 attack drones of the 'Shakhed' type in the village of Oktyabrske.
- The attack resulted in explosions and fires, as recorded by satellite images, which revealed the consequences of the strike on Russian military depots near the city of Yeisk.
- The Ukrainian forces reportedly targeted the warehouses where Shahed drones were stored, causing significant damage to the buildings and resulting in secondary detonations on the site.
- While Russian authorities acknowledged the attack and subsequent explosions, they stated that the drone attack was successfully repelled without further elaboration on the extent of the damage.
Satellite images of the consequences of the attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine on Russian military depots have appeared
The images from the Planet Labs satellite from October 11 show the consequences of an attack by Ukrainian drones on warehouses near the city of Yeisk in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.
The satellite recorded damage to warehouse buildings, in particular the collapse of the roof of one of them, and traces of fire.
Cotton in warehouses with shaheds: what is known
On October 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that they had struck warehouses near Yeysk with the forces and means of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine. The target was warehouses in the village of Oktyabrske, which, according to the General Staff, were used to store Shahed drones.
On October 9, the Russian mass media reported on explosions in the Oktyabrsky district near Yeisk following a UAV attack.
Later, videos of explosions and fires appeared online. Representatives of local authorities did not comment on the consequences of the strike, but said that "the drone attack was successfully repelled."
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-