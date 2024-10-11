Drone attack on warehouses with Shaheds near Yeisk. Satellite images of the consequences appeared

Satellite images of the affected Russian warehouses from the "Shakhed" UAV near the Russian Yeisk have been published online. The buildings of the military facility of the Russian Federation were damaged.

Satellite images of the consequences of the attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine on Russian military depots have appeared

The images from the Planet Labs satellite from October 11 show the consequences of an attack by Ukrainian drones on warehouses near the city of Yeisk in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.

The satellite recorded damage to warehouse buildings, in particular the collapse of the roof of one of them, and traces of fire.

Satellite image of the consequences of the fire near Yeisk

Cotton in warehouses with shaheds: what is known

On October 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that they had struck warehouses near Yeysk with the forces and means of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine. The target was warehouses in the village of Oktyabrske, which, according to the General Staff, were used to store Shahed drones.

According to available information, about 400 attack drones were stored there. According to the results of objective control, an accurate hit on the target was recorded. A secondary detonation was observed on the territory of the facility. Share

On October 9, the Russian mass media reported on explosions in the Oktyabrsky district near Yeisk following a UAV attack.

Later, videos of explosions and fires appeared online. Representatives of local authorities did not comment on the consequences of the strike, but said that "the drone attack was successfully repelled."