Defense forces of Ukraine attacked the Shahed storage base in the Krasnodar region of the Russia

Defense forces of Ukraine successfully hit the Shahed UAV storage base in Russia, where more than 400 attack drones were stored.

On October 9, the strike group of the forces and equipment group of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with units of the Security Service of Ukraine, attacked the Shahed UAV storage base near Oktyabrsky settlement in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

According to available information, about 400 attack drones were stored at the base.

According to the results of objective control, an accurate hit on the target was recorded. A secondary detonation was observed on the territory of the facility.

The destruction of the Shahed UAV storage base will significantly reduce the ability of the Russian occupiers to terrorize peaceful residents of Ukrainian towns and villages. Share

Combat work on the military objectives of the invaders continues.

Videos of alleged fires at warehouses near Yeisk have already appeared on Russian social networks. Local residents heard the detonation after the "arrival".

What is known about the drone attack in the Volgograd region of the Russia

In the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, on the night of September 29, drones attacked an arsenal with Russian weapons. Probably, Iranian ballistic missiles could be stored there.

Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for countering disinformation at the NSDC, reported that the ammunition arsenal of the Main Directorate of Missile and Artillery Armaments of the Ministry of Defense of Russia in the settlement of Kotluban, Volgograd region, was attacked.