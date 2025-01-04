General Staff: there have been 107 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

The situation on the front remains complex and tense. In total, 107 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day on January 4.
Points of attention
- 107 combat clashes have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, highlighting the ongoing tensions on the front line.
- Detailed information includes attacks, defenses, and air strikes on populated areas in regions such as Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kupyansk.
- The Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled multiple enemy attacks in various directions, showcasing their resilience in the face of aggression.
Current situation on the front on January 4
Operational information as of 16:00 04.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
Today, the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Pokrovka, Yastrubshchyna, Luhivka in the Sumy region; and Timofeivka, Vidrozhdenske in the Kharkiv region were affected by enemy artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.
In the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers twice stormed the defensive lines of the Ukrainian army in the Starytsia area today, our defenders repelled one Russian attack, and another battle is ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Mali Prokhody, Vovchanski Khutory, and Okhrimovka.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy actively advanced three times on the positions of our units in the area of the settlement of Zagryzove.
Today, in the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Pershotravneve, Nadiya, Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, Novoyehorivka, Yampolivka, Terni, Hryhorivka, and in the Serebryansky Forest. Four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Bila Hora, Klishchiivka, and Stupochok, and one clash is still ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to displace our units from the positions they occupied in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka, and Shcherbinivka, where the Defense Forces repelled five Russian assaults, and two more clashes are currently ongoing.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already made 30 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of Myrne, Tymofiivka, Baranivka, Myrolyubivka, Promen, Lysivka, Zeleny, Novy Trud, Pokrovsk, Pishchany, Shevchenko, Solony, Novoolenivka, Kotlyne and Novovasylivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have so far repelled 22 enemy attacks. The enemy's losses are being clarified.
Fighting continues near Sribne, Petropavlivka, Konstantinopol, Kurakhovo and Dachny in the Kurakhovo direction. According to updated information, nine attacks by the occupation army have been repelled today, and five attacks are still ongoing.
Two attacks by the invaders are ongoing in the Vremiv direction , and today alone the enemy has made 11 attempts to advance near Dachny and Yantarny. The enemy launched an air strike on Temyrivka and Burlatske, dropping eight guided bombs.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attempt to advance in the area of the settlement of Novodanylivka.
In Kursk, Ukrainian defenders have repelled nine attacks by the invaders, five clashes are ongoing. In addition, the enemy has carried out four air strikes with nine guided bombs and carried out 140 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
What is known about enemy losses?
personnel — about 794760 (+1510) persons,
tanks — 9679 (+2) units,
armored combat vehicles — 2093 (+23) units,
artillery systems — 21,578 (+23) units,
MLRS — 1257 (+0) units,
air defense systems — 132 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 331 (+1) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21356 (+107),
cruise missiles — 3006 (+3),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32,843 (+73) units,
special equipment — 3675 (+0)
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-