General Staff: there have been 107 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 04.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

Today, the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Pokrovka, Yastrubshchyna, Luhivka in the Sumy region; and Timofeivka, Vidrozhdenske in the Kharkiv region were affected by enemy artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers twice stormed the defensive lines of the Ukrainian army in the Starytsia area today, our defenders repelled one Russian attack, and another battle is ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Mali Prokhody, Vovchanski Khutory, and Okhrimovka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy actively advanced three times on the positions of our units in the area of the settlement of Zagryzove.

Today, in the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Pershotravneve, Nadiya, Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, Novoyehorivka, Yampolivka, Terni, Hryhorivka, and in the Serebryansky Forest. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Bila Hora, Klishchiivka, and Stupochok, and one clash is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to displace our units from the positions they occupied in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka, and Shcherbinivka, where the Defense Forces repelled five Russian assaults, and two more clashes are currently ongoing.