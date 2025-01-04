The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled over 140 attacks by the Russian army at the front

According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, there have been 148 clashes between the Defense Forces and the Russian occupation army at the front.

What's happening at the front?

In the Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces repelled 2 enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the Russian occupiers carried out 7 unsuccessful attacks near Kucherivka, Synkivka, and Zagryzove.

In the direction of Lyman in the Donetsk region, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to attack 11 times near Nadiya, Makiivka, Hryhorivka, Tverdokhlibovye, Yampolivka, and in the direction of Cherneshchyna and Zelena Dolyna.

In the direction of Siversk, the enemy twice unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of Bilogorivka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Ukrainian military repelled 10 attempted attacks by Russian occupiers in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Bila Hora, and in the direction of Predtechyny and Stupochy.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy carried out 7 unsuccessful attacks near Diliivka, Toretsk, and Shcherbinivka.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military personnel stopped 40 attacks by the invaders of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Baranivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Novoolenivka, Novovasylivka, Ukrainka, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Zvirovo, Solone, Kotlyne and Pokrovsk.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, the Defense Forces stopped 11 enemy attacks near Petropavlivka, Sribny, Kurakhovo, and Shevchenko.

The enemy carried out 11 unsuccessful offensive actions against the positions of Ukrainian units in areas near Yantarne and in the direction of Konstantinopol and Novoselka.

In the Zaporizhia region, 1 enemy attack was repelled near Novoandreyevka.

On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, the Ukrainian military repelled 2 unsuccessful attempts to attack by the Russian occupiers.

In the Kursk region, the Defense Forces repelled 41 attacks by Russian invaders during the day.

What is known about enemy losses?