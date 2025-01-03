Situation at the front. AFU have repelled 92 attacks by the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 03.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border settlements, in particular Popivka, Bachivsk in Sumy region; Karpovychi in Chernihiv region; Timofeivka in Kharkiv region, are suffering from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The invaders carried out airstrikes with KABs in the Popivka and Oleksandrivka districts of Sumy region; and Gremyachka in Chernihiv region.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack today in the Vovchansk area in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked five times near Nadiya, Makiivka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Cherneshchyna. Four enemy attacks were repelled, and one clash is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel seven attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of Chasovy Yar, Bila Hora, in the direction of Predtechyny and Stupochy.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked four times near the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, and Shcherbinivka. Three battles ended unsuccessfully for the occupiers, and one more is ongoing.