Situation at the front. AFU have repelled 92 attacks by the Russian army

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. The Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment. In total, 92 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Current situation on the front on January 3
Operational information as of 16:00 03.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Border settlements, in particular Popivka, Bachivsk in Sumy region; Karpovychi in Chernihiv region; Timofeivka in Kharkiv region, are suffering from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The invaders carried out airstrikes with KABs in the Popivka and Oleksandrivka districts of Sumy region; and Gremyachka in Chernihiv region.
Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack today in the Vovchansk area in the Kharkiv direction.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked five times near Nadiya, Makiivka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Cherneshchyna. Four enemy attacks were repelled, and one clash is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel seven attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of Chasovy Yar, Bila Hora, in the direction of Predtechyny and Stupochy.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked four times near the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, and Shcherbinivka. Three battles ended unsuccessfully for the occupiers, and one more is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 26 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Baranivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Zvirovo, Solone, Kotlyne and Pokrovsk. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 16 attacks, 10 clashes are still ongoing.
Today, in the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy attacked nine times near Petropavlivka, Kurakhiv, and Shevchenko. Five battles have been completed, four more are still ongoing.
In the Vremiv direction, the invaders unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops near Yantarne and in the direction of Konstantinopol and Novosilka five times. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Zeleny Pol and Novopol, dropping seven anti-aircraft missiles and using unguided air missiles.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy continues to shell the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure, once trying to advance towards Novoandreyevka. The enemy launched airstrikes with unguided missiles on Lobkovye, Shcherbaki, and Pyatikhatki.
In the Dnieper direction, Russian invaders once unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our defenders. The situation is under control.
In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defense forces repelled 17 attacks by the invaders, and another 16 clashes are ongoing. Russian troops also carried out three air strikes on Russian territory, dropping three KABs.
What is known about the total and current losses of the Russian army?
personnel — about 793,250 (+1,080) people were eliminated;
tanks — 9,677 (+1) units;
armored combat vehicles — 20,070 (+14) units;
artillery systems — 21,555 (+3) units;
RSZV — 1 thousand 257 (+1) units;
air defense systems — 1,032 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 330 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21,249 (+49) units;
cruise missiles — 3 thousand 3 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32,770 (+41) units;
special equipment — 3 thousand 675 units.
Over the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile troops, and artillery have struck five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, and three other important enemy targets, the General Staff added.
