General Staff: there have been over 70 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 02.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border settlements continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular Bachivsk and Porozok in the Sumy region; Timofeivka in the Kharkiv region. The invaders carried out airstrikes with KABs in the Taratutyny and Pokrovka districts of the Sumy region.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked four times near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Two battles ended unsuccessfully for the occupiers, two more are ongoing. Kostyantynivka was hit by three guided bombs.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling attempts by the occupiers to advance in the Chasovy Yar area and in the direction of Stupochok.

In the Siversk direction, enemy aircraft struck Dronivka, Pazeno, and Siversk, using four anti-aircraft missiles.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked ten times near Nadiya, Makiivka, Terni, Hryhorivka, and in the Serebryansk Forest. Seven enemy attacks were repelled, and three clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out three assault operations near Zapadne, Dvorichnaya, and Kruglyakivka. One engagement ended, two more are ongoing. Pishchane and Ivanivka were hit by airstrikes by KABs.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks today in the Vovchansk area in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 20 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Shevchenko, Uspenivka, Solone and Novovasylivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 18 attacks, two clashes are still ongoing. Yablunivka was hit by an airstrike.

Today, in the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy attacked 13 times near Kurakhiv and Shevchenko. 11 battles were completed, two more are still ongoing.

In the Vremiv direction, the invaders unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops near Yantarne and in the direction of Konstantinopol and Novosilka 13 times. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Ulakli, Andriivka and Novosilka, dropping four KABs and using unguided air missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy continues to shell the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure, the enemy launched an airstrike with unguided missiles on Maly Shcherbaky and Pyatikhatky.

On the Dnieper River , the Russian invaders twice unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our defenders. The situation is under control.