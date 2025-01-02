General Staff: there have been over 70 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 72 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders have repelled numerous attacks by the Russian army in over 70 combat clashes since the beginning of the day.
- The General Staff reports the elimination of over 1,370 Russian invaders within 24 hours, showcasing the active defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
- Border settlements continue to suffer from cynical shelling and airstrikes by the Russian invaders, with specific areas like Bachivsk, Porozok, and others being targeted.
- The Ukrainian defense forces have successfully repelled multiple attacks and engagements in various directions, including Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Kupyansk, Lyman, and more.
- The losses of the Russian army include a significant number of destroyed military equipment, such as tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and more, highlighting the severity of the conflict.
Current situation on the front on January 2
Operational information as of 16:00 02.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Border settlements continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular Bachivsk and Porozok in the Sumy region; Timofeivka in the Kharkiv region. The invaders carried out airstrikes with KABs in the Taratutyny and Pokrovka districts of the Sumy region.
Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks today in the Vovchansk area in the Kharkiv direction.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out three assault operations near Zapadne, Dvorichnaya, and Kruglyakivka. One engagement ended, two more are ongoing. Pishchane and Ivanivka were hit by airstrikes by KABs.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked ten times near Nadiya, Makiivka, Terni, Hryhorivka, and in the Serebryansk Forest. Seven enemy attacks were repelled, and three clashes are ongoing.
In the Siversk direction, enemy aircraft struck Dronivka, Pazeno, and Siversk, using four anti-aircraft missiles.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling attempts by the occupiers to advance in the Chasovy Yar area and in the direction of Stupochok.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked four times near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Two battles ended unsuccessfully for the occupiers, two more are ongoing. Kostyantynivka was hit by three guided bombs.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 20 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Shevchenko, Uspenivka, Solone and Novovasylivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 18 attacks, two clashes are still ongoing. Yablunivka was hit by an airstrike.
Today, in the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy attacked 13 times near Kurakhiv and Shevchenko. 11 battles were completed, two more are still ongoing.
In the Vremiv direction, the invaders unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops near Yantarne and in the direction of Konstantinopol and Novosilka 13 times. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Ulakli, Andriivka and Novosilka, dropping four KABs and using unguided air missiles.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy continues to shell the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure, the enemy launched an airstrike with unguided missiles on Maly Shcherbaky and Pyatikhatky.
On the Dnieper River , the Russian invaders twice unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our defenders. The situation is under control.
In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defense forces repelled one attack by the invaders, two more clashes are ongoing. The Russians also carried out five air strikes on Russian territory, dropping five anti-aircraft missiles.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,370 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9676 (+4) units;
armored combat vehicles — 20,056 (+13) units;
artillery systems — 21,552 (+20) units;
MLRS — 1256 units;
air defense systems — 1032 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 330 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21,200 (+69) units;
cruise missiles — 3003 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32,729 (+54) units;
special equipment — 3675 (+3) units.
