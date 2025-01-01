General Staff: there have been 101 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines and destroying the Russian plans. At the same time, the occupiers continue to concentrate their efforts on the Kurakhiv, Pokrovsky, Vremovsky directions and in Kurshchyna.
Current situation on the front on January 1
Operational information as of 16:00 01.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Border towns and villages of our country continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. Today, settlements affected include Tymonovichi, Yanzhulivka, Karpovichi, Zaliznyi Most, Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region; and Tymofiivka in Sumy region.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy has been making three attempts to advance towards our positions in the areas of Kolisnykivka, Zagryzove, and Novaya Kruglyakivka since the beginning of the day.
The aggressor has also increased the number of attacks to six in the Lymansky direction. It is attacking near Novosergiyevka, Tverdokhlibovye, Kopanky, Makiyevka, and Ivanivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled nine attacks by the invaders in the area of Chasovy Yar, Stupochy, and Predtechyny. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to advance five times in the Toretsk area and in the direction of Shcherbinivka. The battle is currently ongoing.
Enemy activity is still ongoing in the Pokrovske direction. Clashes of varying intensity have broken out here seventeen times today. Enemy attacks have been repelled in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Novy Trud, Solonye, Kotlyne, Pishchany, Pokrovsk, Novooleksiivka, and Novovasylivka. Seven more clashes are currently underway.
Fierce fighting took place in the Kurakhiv direction. Near Ukrainka, Petropavlivka, and Kurakhovo, 11 combat clashes took place during the day, and three enemy attacks are ongoing.
In the Vremiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders 12 times in the area of Dachny, Konstantinopol, Yantarny, Novoselka, Rozlyv, and Novy Komar, and five clashes are still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, there has been one clash in the Novoandreyevka area; the enemy had no success.
Today, in the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled one enemy attempt to push our defenders from their occupied positions.
In Kursk, Ukrainian defenders repelled 31 attacks by the invaders, two clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched one missile and nine air strikes, using seven missiles and eleven guided bombs, and carried out 198 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
Losses of the Russian army as of January 1, 2025
personnel — about 790,800 (+1,250) people
tanks — 9672 (+4) units,
armored combat vehicles — 20,043 (+13) units,
artillery systems — 21,532 (+4) units,
MLRS — 1256 (+0) units,
air defense systems — 1032 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 330 (+1) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21131 (+50),
cruise missiles — 3003 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32675 (+49) units,
special equipment — 3672 (+1)
