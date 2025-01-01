General Staff: there have been 101 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 01.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border towns and villages of our country continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. Today, settlements affected include Tymonovichi, Yanzhulivka, Karpovichi, Zaliznyi Most, Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region; and Tymofiivka in Sumy region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy has been making three attempts to advance towards our positions in the areas of Kolisnykivka, Zagryzove, and Novaya Kruglyakivka since the beginning of the day.

The aggressor has also increased the number of attacks to six in the Lymansky direction. It is attacking near Novosergiyevka, Tverdokhlibovye, Kopanky, Makiyevka, and Ivanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled nine attacks by the invaders in the area of Chasovy Yar, Stupochy, and Predtechyny. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to advance five times in the Toretsk area and in the direction of Shcherbinivka. The battle is currently ongoing.

Enemy activity is still ongoing in the Pokrovske direction. Clashes of varying intensity have broken out here seventeen times today. Enemy attacks have been repelled in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Novy Trud, Solonye, Kotlyne, Pishchany, Pokrovsk, Novooleksiivka, and Novovasylivka. Seven more clashes are currently underway.