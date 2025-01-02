In 2024, Russia suffered record losses in the war, with a total of 430,790 soldiers killed. This is equivalent to almost 36 motorized rifle divisions.

Russia suffered record war losses in 2024

According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Russia's losses in 2024 exceeded the combined figures for 2022 and 2023.

The highest losses were recorded in December — 48,670 military personnel. The previous record was set in November 2024, when the Russian army lost 45,720 people.

Equipment losses:

Tanks : In 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed or damaged 3,689 tanks, which is equivalent to approximately 119 tank battalions. The most productive month was May, when in just one day, on May 12, 31 tanks were destroyed, which corresponds to the equipment of an entire tank battalion.

Armored Fighting Vehicles (ABM) : Losses amounted to 8,956 units, which is more than the equipment of 37 motorized rifle divisions. The maximum loss of armored vehicles was recorded in October — 923 units. The estimated cost of destroyed armored vehicles for this month is at least half a billion dollars.

Artillery : Ukrainian defenders hit 13,050 artillery pieces, enough to man 725 artillery divisions.

This data indicates large-scale losses of the Russian army in both manpower and military equipment, which significantly weakens its offensive potential.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As noted by the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,370 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed: