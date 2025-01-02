The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,300 Russian soldiers, 4 tanks and 20 artillery systems

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army casualties since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 792,170 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As noted by the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,370 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9676 (+4) units;

armored combat vehicles — 20,056 (+13) units;

artillery systems — 21,552 (+20) units;

MLRS — 1256 units;

air defense systems — 1032 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 330 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21,200 (+69) units;

cruise missiles — 3003 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32,729 (+54) units;

special equipment — 3675 (+3) units.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 140 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Seven attacks by the invaders took place in the Kupyansk direction over the past day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kolisnykivka, Zagryzove, Lozova, and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 16 times. He tried to advance near Novosergiyevka, Tverdokhlibovye, Kopanky, Makiyevka, Ivanovka, Zeleny Gay, Torske, Terni, and in the Serebryansky forest.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 14 clashes were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out seven attacks near Toretsk, Diliivka, and in the direction of Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 38 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Novy Trud, Solonye, Kotlyne, Pishchany, Pokrovsk, Novoelizavetivka, Promeny, Zeleny, Novoolenivka, Shevchenko, Dachensky and Novovasylivka.