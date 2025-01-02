The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,300 Russian soldiers, 4 tanks and 20 artillery systems

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army casualties since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 792,170 soldiers.
Points of attention
- In a day, the Ukrainian military destroyed more than 1,300 soldiers and a large amount of Russian military equipment.
- The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion are 792,170 soldiers, including tanks, artillery, and aircraft.
- Over the past 24 hours, 140 combat clashes were registered on the front, in particular in the Kupyansk, Lymansk, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhiv and Vremiv directions.
- In clashes at the front, aviation support and effective defense of our defenders play an important role.
- The determined resistance of the Ukrainian military leads to significant losses for the Russian military and complicates the enemy's occupation plans.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As noted by the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,370 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9676 (+4) units;
armored combat vehicles — 20,056 (+13) units;
artillery systems — 21,552 (+20) units;
MLRS — 1256 units;
air defense systems — 1032 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 330 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21,200 (+69) units;
cruise missiles — 3003 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32,729 (+54) units;
special equipment — 3675 (+3) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 140 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.
Seven attacks by the invaders took place in the Kupyansk direction over the past day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kolisnykivka, Zagryzove, Lozova, and Nova Kruglyakivka.
In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 16 times. He tried to advance near Novosergiyevka, Tverdokhlibovye, Kopanky, Makiyevka, Ivanovka, Zeleny Gay, Torske, Terni, and in the Serebryansky forest.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Serebryanka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, 14 clashes were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Predtechyne.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out seven attacks near Toretsk, Diliivka, and in the direction of Shcherbinivka.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 26 attacks on the positions of our troops near Ukrainka, Petropavlivka, and Kurakhiv.
In the Vremiv direction, the enemy carried out 19 offensive actions against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Dachny, Konstantinopol, Yantarny, Novoselka, Rozlyv, and Novy Komar.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-