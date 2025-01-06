The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,500 Russian soldiers and 14 tanks in a day

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army casualties since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 798,040 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,550 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9700 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles — 20164 (+45) units,

artillery systems — 21,665 (+62) units,

MLRS — 1258 (+1) units,

air defense systems — 1034 (+2) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21625 (+178),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 33,056 (+116) units,

special equipment — 3681 (+4)

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 184 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Nadiya, Tverdokhlibovo, Zarichne, Novosergiyevka, and Pershotravneve.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked seven times in the area of Chasovy Yar, Stupochy, and Predtechyny.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbinivka, and Krymske.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 51 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Solone, Novovasylivka, Novoyelizavetivka, and Yasenovye. Share

In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 27 attacks. The enemy's main efforts were made in the areas of Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhovo, and Dachny.

In the Vremiv direction, the enemy carried out 13 assaults on our positions near Yantarny, Novy Komar, Novodarivka and in the direction of Constantinople. The enemy actively used aviation to strike in the direction.