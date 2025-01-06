The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,500 Russian soldiers and 14 tanks in a day
Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,500 Russian soldiers and 14 tanks in a day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,500 Russian soldiers and 14 tanks in a day
Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army casualties since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 798,040 soldiers.

  • Ukrainian military eliminate Russian soldiers and continue to successfully repel attacks by invaders.
  • The total number of Russian army casualties since the beginning of the invasion reached 798,040 soldiers.
  • Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,550 Russian armed formations and 14 tanks, and also neutralized a significant amount of equipment and means.
  • 184 combat clashes were recorded on the front, including in the areas of Lyman, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovska, Kurakhiv, and Vremivka.
  • Ukrainian defenders are actively operating in the Kursk region, where they repel attacks and strike enemy positions.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,550 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 9700 (+14) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 20164 (+45) units,

  • artillery systems — 21,665 (+62) units,

  • MLRS — 1258 (+1) units,

  • air defense systems — 1034 (+2) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21625 (+178),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 33,056 (+116) units,

  • special equipment — 3681 (+4)

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 184 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

  • In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Nadiya, Tverdokhlibovo, Zarichne, Novosergiyevka, and Pershotravneve.

  • In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked seven times in the area of Chasovy Yar, Stupochy, and Predtechyny.

  • In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbinivka, and Krymske.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 51 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Solone, Novovasylivka, Novoyelizavetivka, and Yasenovye.

  • In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 27 attacks. The enemy's main efforts were made in the areas of Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhovo, and Dachny.

  • In the Vremiv direction, the enemy carried out 13 assaults on our positions near Yantarny, Novy Komar, Novodarivka and in the direction of Constantinople. The enemy actively used aviation to strike in the direction.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue their operation in the Kursk region. Enemy aviation is carrying out strikes with guided aerial bombs on the territory of Russia. Currently, eight air strikes using 14 KABs and 445 artillery shells are known. Over the past day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 47 attacks by the invading army in this direction.

Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
