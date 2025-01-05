The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed Russian army ammunition storage sites in southern Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders struck observation posts, ammunition storage sites, and infrastructure of the Russian occupiers in southern Ukraine. As a result of the operations, 74 Russian soldiers were eliminated.
Ukrainian soldiers liquidated a party of Russian soldiers in southern Ukraine
As noted, over the past day, the losses of the Russian occupiers in the southern region amounted to:
74 military personnel;
8 artillery systems, including "Hyacinth-B";
31 units of automobiles and armored vehicles;
motorcycle;
2 boats;
6 Starlink satellite terminals;
video surveillance camera;
2 electronic warfare complexes.
The defense forces also successfully attacked 4 dugouts and personnel housing, 3 observation posts, 2 ammunition storage sites, and 3 locations used to launch UAVs.
In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit seven drone control antennas and two communication antennas of the occupiers.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,730 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9686 (+7) units;
armored combat vehicles — 20,119 (+26) units;
artillery systems — 21,603 (+25) units;
MLRS — 1257 units;
air defense systems — 1032 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21,447 (+91) units;
cruise missiles — 3006 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32,940 (+97) units;
special equipment — 3677 (+2) units.
