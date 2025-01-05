Ukrainian defenders struck observation posts, ammunition storage sites, and infrastructure of the Russian occupiers in southern Ukraine. As a result of the operations, 74 Russian soldiers were eliminated.

As noted, over the past day, the losses of the Russian occupiers in the southern region amounted to:

74 military personnel;

8 artillery systems, including "Hyacinth-B";

31 units of automobiles and armored vehicles;

motorcycle;

2 boats;

6 Starlink satellite terminals;

video surveillance camera;

2 electronic warfare complexes.

The defense forces also successfully attacked 4 dugouts and personnel housing, 3 observation posts, 2 ammunition storage sites, and 3 locations used to launch UAVs.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit seven drone control antennas and two communication antennas of the occupiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day?

