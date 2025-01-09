General Staff: over 100 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army

Since the beginning of the day on January 9, 101 clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines and destroying the Russians' plans. At the same time, the occupiers are concentrating their efforts on the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.
Points of attention
- As of January 9, there have been 101 clashes between the Ukrainian defenders and the Russian army, with the General Staff reporting the elimination of 1,430 invaders and destruction of a significant amount of enemy equipment.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are bravely holding their ground and repelling attacks from various directions, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy forces.
- The enemy is concentrating efforts on specific areas like Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions, where fierce fighting is ongoing, with multiple ongoing clashes and assaults being repelled by Ukrainian defenders.
- The Defense Forces have successfully neutralized a large number of Russian invaders and destroyed a substantial amount of enemy equipment, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and more.
- The situation at the front remains tense, but the Ukrainian defenders continue to show immense courage and resilience by thwarting the enemy's plans and protecting their homeland.
Current situation on the front on January 9
Operational information as of 16:00 09.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Border areas of settlements in Ukraine suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Oleksandrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Turya in Sumy region; Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region. At the same time, the enemy attacked Oleksandrivka with artillery.
In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one assault by enemy troops near Starytsia.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried five times during the day to advance towards our positions in the areas of Zapadne, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, and Zagryzove.
The aggressor also increased the number of attacks to 12 in the Lyman direction . With the support of aviation, it attacked near the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Borivska Andriivka, Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka, Hrekivka and Ivanivka. Nine clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled three attacks by the invaders in the Chasovy Yar area. Another clash is ongoing near Bila Hora. The enemy dropped two KABs on Mayske.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy has made nine attempts to advance in the Toretsk and Shcherbinivka areas. Six clashes are currently ongoing. The enemy has dropped two aerial bombs on Kostyantynivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched clashes of varying intensity 31 times. Our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Baranivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirovo, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novovasylivka, and Novoelizavetivka. Currently, 11 clashes are still ongoing.
Fierce fighting continues in the Kurakhiv direction. Near Sribne, Andriivka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhiv, and Dachny during the day, our defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks, and four more clashes are ongoing.
In the Vremiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders seven times in the areas of the settlements of Yantarne, Kostiantynopol, and Rozlyv, one clash is still ongoing. Temyrivka and Velyka Novosilka were hit by airstrikes by KABs.
In the Dnieper direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault near Kozatsky Island. The enemy dropped four KABs on Kherson.
In Kursk, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks by the invaders, five clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 143 artillery attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,430 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9731 (+17) units;
armored combat vehicles — 20,221 (+16) units;
artillery systems — 21,765 (+36) units;
MLRS — 1260 units;
air defense systems — 1038 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21,813 (+86) units;
cruise missiles — 3014 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 33,387 (+80) units;
special equipment — 3686 (+5) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-