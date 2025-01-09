General Staff: over 100 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 09.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border areas of settlements in Ukraine suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Oleksandrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Turya in Sumy region; Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region. At the same time, the enemy attacked Oleksandrivka with artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one assault by enemy troops near Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried five times during the day to advance towards our positions in the areas of Zapadne, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, and Zagryzove.

The aggressor also increased the number of attacks to 12 in the Lyman direction . With the support of aviation, it attacked near the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Borivska Andriivka, Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka, Hrekivka and Ivanivka. Nine clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled three attacks by the invaders in the Chasovy Yar area. Another clash is ongoing near Bila Hora. The enemy dropped two KABs on Mayske.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy has made nine attempts to advance in the Toretsk and Shcherbinivka areas. Six clashes are currently ongoing. The enemy has dropped two aerial bombs on Kostyantynivka.