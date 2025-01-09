The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed almost 200 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours

Since the beginning of the day, 144 combat clashes have occurred, the enemy has carried out 38 air strikes, dropping 53 KABs, 884 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out 4,627 shelling of the positions of our troops.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian troops repelled multiple enemy attacks and caused significant losses to the Russian occupiers in various directions, showcasing the high efficiency of Ukrainian defense.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided detailed operational information about the recent successful combat operations, highlighting the major successes achieved by the Ukrainian defenders.
- Detailed statistics revealed indicate the heavy losses suffered by the Russian army, with 1,430 invaders eliminated in a day and a substantial amount of equipment destroyed, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and aircraft.
- Significant clashes and air strikes were reported in different directions, such as Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversky, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhiv, Vremiv, Dnieper, and Kursk, with Ukrainian forces effectively repelling enemy attacks.
- The current active combat operations and successful defense initiatives by the Ukrainian troops demonstrate their resilience and capability in defending their territory against the Russian invasion.
Current situation on the front on January 9
Operational information as of 22:00 09.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the Starytsia and Vovchansk areas. The enemy attacked Vovchanski Khutory with anti-aircraft guns.
The aggressor launched eight attacks on our fortifications in the Kupyansk direction near Zapadne, Kucherivka, Novaya Kruglyakivka, Petropavlivka, and Zagryzove. Our defenders successfully repelled five attacks, and three more clashes are ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 17 times during the day in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Gay, Borivska Andriyivka, Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, Makiyivka, Hrekivka and Ivanivka. Two clashes are still ongoing. The enemy attacked Zelenyi Gay with NARs.
In the Siversky direction, our troops repelled one enemy attack near the settlement of Bilogorivka. At the same time, the enemy dropped three anti-tank missiles on Verkhnyokamyanske.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked seven times near Chasovy Yar and Stupochy, all attacks have already been repelled. Mayske was hit by guided aerial bombs, and the enemy attacked with anti-aircraft guns near Klishchiivka.
In the Toretsk direction, the invaders stormed the positions of our defenders 11 times today in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Bila Gora, and Shcherbinivka. In addition, three KABs were dropped on Kostyantynivka and Toretsk, and Druzhba was attacked by NARs.
In the Pokrovsk direction during the day, the enemy carried out 37 assault and offensive actions. The greatest activity of the Russian occupiers remains in the areas of the settlements of Baranivka, Myrolyubivka, Elizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirovo, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novovasylivka, Novoandreyevka and Novoelizavetivka. Seven clashes are still ongoing.
According to preliminary estimates, today our soldiers eliminated 197 and wounded 205 occupiers in this direction; destroyed three tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, two cars, and significantly damaged one armored personnel carrier, a tank, and three cars of the invaders.
The enemy is also attacking intensively in the Kurakhiv direction. At this time of day, there have already been 23 clashes. Our soldiers repelled attacks near Sribne, Andriivka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhivka, and Dachny. One clash is currently ongoing.
In the Vremiv direction, the enemy tried to break through 11 times near the settlements of Yantarne, Kostiantynopol, and Rozlyv, one clash is still ongoing. Airstrikes by KABs hit Temyrivka and Velyka Novosilka.
The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Hulyaipil and Orikhiv directions .
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to push the Defense Forces in the area of the Kozatsky and Zabych islands. The enemy dropped four KABs on Kherson.
In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 attacks by the invaders, one battle is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 19 air strikes, using 31 anti-aircraft guns, and carried out 294 artillery shells, including 11 from multiple rocket launchers.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,430 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9731 (+17) units;
armored combat vehicles — 20,221 (+16) units;
artillery systems — 21,765 (+36) units;
MLRS — 1260 units;
air defense systems — 1038 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21,813 (+86) units;
cruise missiles — 3014 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 33,387 (+80) units;
special equipment — 3686 (+5) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-