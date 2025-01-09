The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed almost 200 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours

Operational information as of 22:00 09.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the Starytsia and Vovchansk areas. The enemy attacked Vovchanski Khutory with anti-aircraft guns.

The aggressor launched eight attacks on our fortifications in the Kupyansk direction near Zapadne, Kucherivka, Novaya Kruglyakivka, Petropavlivka, and Zagryzove. Our defenders successfully repelled five attacks, and three more clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 17 times during the day in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Gay, Borivska Andriyivka, Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, Makiyivka, Hrekivka and Ivanivka. Two clashes are still ongoing. The enemy attacked Zelenyi Gay with NARs.

In the Siversky direction, our troops repelled one enemy attack near the settlement of Bilogorivka. At the same time, the enemy dropped three anti-tank missiles on Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked seven times near Chasovy Yar and Stupochy, all attacks have already been repelled. Mayske was hit by guided aerial bombs, and the enemy attacked with anti-aircraft guns near Klishchiivka.