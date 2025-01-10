Ukrainian Legion. In Poland, the second group of volunteers signed contracts with the AFU

A second group of Ukrainians abroad volunteered to join the Defense Forces and signed contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine on January 10.
Points of attention
- Second group of Ukrainians in Poland signed contracts with the Ukrainian Legion to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with an increase in applications compared to the previous recruitment.
- Geography of Ukrainian Legion volunteers has expanded to include participants from Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Slovakia, Denmark, and Germany.
- Both men and women are joining the Ukrainian Legion, with women expressing interest in serving in medical and communications units.
- The recruitment process for the Ukrainian Legion in Poland has seen a significant surge in applicants, totaling over 1,300, with expectations of a larger second unit recruitment.
- Efforts are underway to expand the information campaign and combat Russian misinformation regarding the activities and operations of the Ukrainian Legion.
In Poland, the second group of volunteers signed a contract with the AFU
The leadership of the Ukrainian Legion does not disclose how many people signed contracts this time, but claims that this is twice as many as last time — on November 12, 2024. There are three women among the volunteers.
According to the Consul General of Ukraine in Lublin, Oleg Kuts, after signing the first contacts with the recruiting center, there was a surge in applications. There are now about 1,300 of them.
Representative of the Ukrainian Legion Command Petro Horkusha clarified that women expressed a desire to serve in the Ukrainian Legion as medical workers and in communications units.
The volunteers who joined the Defense Forces today are from Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Slovakia, Denmark, and Germany. The youngest of them is 20 years old, the oldest is 55, the publication specifies.
Volunteers are actively signing up for the Ukrainian Legion in Poland
The Ukrainian Legion in Poland has already received over a thousand applications. It is expected that the recruitment for the second unit will be larger than for the first.
This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, during a telethon.
According to him, an information campaign regarding the Legion's activities in various countries is currently being expanded. The fight against Russian fakes is also underway and the details of how this unit functions are being clarified.
