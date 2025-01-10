Ukrainian Legion. In Poland, the second group of volunteers signed contracts with the AFU

A second group of Ukrainians abroad volunteered to join the Defense Forces and signed contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine on January 10.

In Poland, the second group of volunteers signed a contract with the AFU

The leadership of the Ukrainian Legion does not disclose how many people signed contracts this time, but claims that this is twice as many as last time — on November 12, 2024. There are three women among the volunteers.

According to the Consul General of Ukraine in Lublin, Oleg Kuts, after signing the first contacts with the recruiting center, there was a surge in applications. There are now about 1,300 of them.

The geography of those wishing to join the legion has expanded. Now it's not just Ukrainians from European countries. It's also noteworthy that today we have several women.

Representative of the Ukrainian Legion Command Petro Horkusha clarified that women expressed a desire to serve in the Ukrainian Legion as medical workers and in communications units.

The volunteers who joined the Defense Forces today are from Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Slovakia, Denmark, and Germany. The youngest of them is 20 years old, the oldest is 55, the publication specifies.

The Ukrainian Legion in Poland has already received over a thousand applications. It is expected that the recruitment for the second unit will be larger than for the first.

This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, during a telethon.

Since the military asked not to give numbers, I can't give you specifics. But it's definitely many times more than the first unit was.

According to him, an information campaign regarding the Legion's activities in various countries is currently being expanded. The fight against Russian fakes is also underway and the details of how this unit functions are being clarified.