Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army casualties since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 808,250 soldiers.
Points of attention
- In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,750 soldiers and 22 artillery systems of the Russian army.
- The General Staff notes 184 combat clashes at the front, including numerous attacks by the invaders in various directions.
- Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 attacks in the Lyman direction and 27 attempts to attack enemy troops in the Kramatorsk direction.
- Enemy artillery and aviation were actively used during the fighting, storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in various settlements.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled 18 attacks in the Kursk region, and active confrontation with the Russian invaders continues.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,750 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9756 (+5) units;
armored combat vehicles — 20,289 (+18) units;
artillery systems — 21,839 (+22) units;
MLRS — 1260 units;
air defense systems — 1042 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 22,021 (+63) units;
cruise missiles — 3018 (+1) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 33,598 (+64) units;
special equipment — 3694 (+2) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 184 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.
In the Kupyansk direction, 18 attacks by the invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Golubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zagryzove.
In the Lymansky direction, the invaders attacked the positions of our defenders 23 times. They tried to penetrate our defenses near Zeleny Gay, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Terni, Zarechny, Hryhorivka, and in the Serebryansky forest.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made 27 attempts to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky over the past day.
In the Toretsk direction, over the past day, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders six times in the Toretsk and Diliivka areas.
In the operational zone in Kursk, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled 18 attacks by Russian invaders over the past 24 hours, one battle has not stopped and is still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft have carried out six strikes, using seven anti-aircraft missiles, on the territory of the Russian Federation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-