Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army casualties since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 808,250 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,750 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9756 (+5) units;

armored combat vehicles — 20,289 (+18) units;

artillery systems — 21,839 (+22) units;

MLRS — 1260 units;

air defense systems — 1042 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 331 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 22,021 (+63) units;

cruise missiles — 3018 (+1) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 33,598 (+64) units;

special equipment — 3694 (+2) units.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 184 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

In the Kupyansk direction, 18 attacks by the invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Golubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zagryzove.

In the Lymansky direction, the invaders attacked the positions of our defenders 23 times. They tried to penetrate our defenses near Zeleny Gay, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Terni, Zarechny, Hryhorivka, and in the Serebryansky forest.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made 27 attempts to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky over the past day.

In the Toretsk direction, over the past day, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders six times in the Toretsk and Diliivka areas.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 77 offensive actions of the aggressor. The enemy actively used aviation, storming Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Baranivka, Elizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Zvirovo, Novoandreivka, Uspenivka, Slovianka and Kostiantynopolske.