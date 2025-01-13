The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,500 Russian soldiers, 8 tanks and 37 artillery systems

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 809,760 soldiers.
Points of attention
- In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 1,500 Russian soldiers, 8 tanks, and 37 artillery systems, according to data from the General Staff of Ukraine.
- The situation on the front remains tense: over the past 24 hours, 140 combat clashes have occurred in various directions.
- Ukrainian military personnel are actively repelling attacks by Russian invaders near populated areas and holding their positions in battles.
- At the same time, the enemy continues to carry out artillery shelling and air strikes on controlled territories.
- Ukrainian forces maintain determination and readiness to detect and eliminate threats from Russian aggression.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,510 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9764 (+8) units;
armored combat vehicles — 20,315 (+26) units;
artillery systems — 21,876 (+37) units;
MLRS — 1261 (+1) units;
air defense systems — 1044 (+2) units;
aircraft - 369 units;
helicopters - 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 22,204 (+183) units;
cruise missiles - 3018 units;
ships/boats - 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 33,708 (+110) units;
special equipment — 3695 (+1) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 140 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.
In the Kupyansk direction, eight attacks by the invaders took place in a day. Defense forces repelled assault actions near Petropavlivka and Pishchane.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times. They tried to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Shyykivka, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Terny, and Zarichne.
In the Kramatorsk direction, 15 clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Stupochy.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Bila Hora, and Shcherbynivka.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked our positions nine times near the settlements of Konstantinopol, Neskuchne, Vremivka, and Rivnopol. Enemy aircraft were actively operating in the direction.
In the operational zone in Kursk, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled 17 attacks by Russian invaders over the past 24 hours. The enemy carried out 443 artillery shelling, launched 14 air strikes, and used 16 anti-aircraft missiles.
