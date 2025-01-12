On January 12, the Ukrainian military launched another precision strike on a command post of Russian troops in the Donetsk region. It was located in Novogrodivka.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a new strike on the Russian command post

On January 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a new high-precision air strike on the command post of the 2nd Guards Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, located in the city of Novogrodivka, Donetsk region, the General Staff noted. Share

This strike is part of a series of fire operations aimed at destroying command posts of the occupation forces in the Donetsk direction.

The General Staff emphasized that this operation demonstrates a high level of coordination and professionalism of the Ukrainian military in identifying and destroying key enemy control facilities and military infrastructure.

The General Staff announced a strike on the Russian army command post in Svitlodarsk

According to the General Staff, on January 10, the command post building of the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces in Svitlodarsk was hit.

It should also be noted that during this week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a series of strikes on facilities captured by the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region.

At the same time, all necessary measures were taken to avoid risk to the civilian population.

Also on January 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a precision strike on the command post of the 8th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, which was located in the city of Khartsyzk, Donetsk region.